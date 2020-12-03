What will Nithya Raman bring when she finally takes her seat on the City Council?

Raman is preparing to represent Council District 4 -- which sprawls from Los Feliz and Silver Lake to Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys -- after defeating incumbent David Ryu. Her term begins Dec. 14.

We know that Raman, a Silver Lake resident, has been a longtime activist for the homeless, and focused much of her campaign proposing new ideas for homeless relief. Raman also has a background starting up and operating activist organizations: Starting Transparent Chennai to map urban poverty in India; co-founding SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition in Northeast Los Angeles; and acting as the first executive director of Time’s Up Entertainment, which grew out of the #MeToo movement.

Her campaign platform also focused on City Hall reform and environmentalism. But for members of the Los Feliz and Silver Lake neighborhood councils, the homeless issue comes first.

“Our top priority remains to help all of our neighbors find their way home,” said Jon Deutsch, president of the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council. “We were proud to support the individual Bridge Housing site on Riverside Drive and are eager to see the city follow through on the proposed family Bridge Housing site down the street. We hope to work with the council office to protect our [rent controlled] housing stock and encourage new affordable housing.”

Likewise in Silver Lake.

“I think one of the reason we’re so excited is because of the strong emphasis on her platform of resolving the homeless crisis,” said Nick Fox Robbins, co-chair of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council. "It’s beyond control. It’s beyond what we can do as a neighborhood council. We’ve only seen it get worse. She ran explicitly on working on solutions.

But other concerns still remain. For example, rats.

With increased piles of garbage, complaints have come in about rats south of Silver Lake Boulevard around Lucile Avenue near the Bellevue Recreation Center, and near the bars and restaurants around Glendale and Silver Lake Boulevards, Robbins said.

Los Feliz also has street-level concerns. In particular, safety issues for pedestrians and cyclists on Hyperion and Vermont avenue, and Los Feliz Boulevard, Deutsch said.

Robbins and Deutsch also shared concerns about local businesses that are under financial pressure amid the pandemic.

“With the end of the year approaching and COVID showing few signs of slowing down, our stores, salons, and restaurants will need the help and support of the community,” Deutsch said.

Robbins added that, indeed, businesses were already under a lot of strain even before the pandemic, because they were being priced out. For that matter, so have renters, she said.

“The rent market for Silver Lakers and people in CD 4 is so beyond what is reasonable,” Robbins said. “Finding creative solution to ease the struggle of renters is really important.”

Raman's office has not yet responded to questions from The Eastsider about her immediate plans or priorities upon taking office. She recently announced her transition team, however, which includes Sarah Dusseault, former chief of staff for outgoing Councilmember David Ryu.

“We haven’t heard from Nithya’s office since the election,” Robbins said in an interview last week. “We hope they will reach out to us soon.”