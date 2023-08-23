Eunisses Hernandez speaks in City Council Chamber

First District Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez

Eunisses Hernandez has represented City Council District 1 for more than half a year after toppling seasoned incumbent Gil Cedillo. At 33, the Highland Park native who worked as a progressive activist is the council’s youngest member.

She has developed a reputation for idealism, sometimes casting the lone dissenting vote on the City Council. She was, for example, the sole “nay” vote against increasing the LAPD budget.

