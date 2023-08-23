Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Eunisses Hernandez has represented City Council District 1 for more than half a year after toppling seasoned incumbent Gil Cedillo. At 33, the Highland Park native who worked as a progressive activist is the council’s youngest member.
She has developed a reputation for idealism, sometimes casting the lone dissenting vote on the City Council. She was, for example, the sole “nay” vote against increasing the LAPD budget.
Council District 1 includes all or parts of Angeleno Heights, Echo Park, Cypress Park, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights, Mount Washington and Solano Canyon
When she was running for office, the criminal justice reformer spoke out against what she called “the strong presence of law enforcement and carceral-based responses.” She hasn't strayed from that.
“She’s a real believer,” said Rick Taylor, a veteran campaign consultant.
But, added Taylor, “We won’t get things done unless we find middle ground. What we don’t need right now in government is stalemate.”
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As for the constituents, not everyone in District 1 feels like they’ve been brought into the loop.
“No one from the CD1 office has reached out to the organization to speak to us or meet with us to discuss the community,” said Jamie Tijerina, president of the Highland Park Heritage Trust, a historic preservation nonprofit that has been working in the neighborhood since the early 1980s.
When asked what have been Hernandez’ main accomplishments so far, her office responded:
• Service Requests: Her office addressed a backlog of 13,000 open 311 requests for city services in the district, some of them more than five years old. So far they’ve managed to close more than half those open tickets.
• Homelessness: A hundred-and-seventy unhoused people have been connected to basic necessities and services, 1,409 have received laundry services, and a pop-up interim housing site in Glassell Park brought in 80 people during the rainy season.
• Policy Wins: The City Council backed her contributions to tenant protections, adjustments to the DTLA 2040 Community Plan, and a push to make Los Angeles a true Sanctuary City.
But if Hernandez wants to keep scoring legislative victories, it helps to have friends, such as fellow progressive councilmembers Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martinez of District 13.
She’s getting better at reaching out, Taylor said. “I think she is starting to understand that working with colleagues is better than working against somebody.”
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.