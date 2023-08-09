With less than a year before next March’s primary elections, City Councilman Kevin de León hasn’t decided yet whether to run for reelection.
He said on Saturday, "I haven’t made a decision yet, but we'll be making one very soon."
Meanwhile, at least nine other candidates have already entered the race to represent Council District 14, which stretches from Eagle Rock and Highland Park to Boyle Heights and Downtown L.A.
“I think there’s an 85% chance he’s in,” said veteran campaign consultant Rick Taylor of Dakota Communications.
De León's reelection bid faces challenges, notably the lingering aftermath of the controversial recording involving him, two other council members and a labor leader. The rest of the people in that conversation have since left the public scene, but De León stands firm.
“He has fought so hard to be where he is and to keep his seat against all the odds,” said Jaime Regalado, political science professor emeritus at Cal State L.A.
Taylor believes De León has a chance of coming in second in the primary and entering a tough run-off. He might then be seen as a local martyr, apologizing but asserting the district shouldn't have been punished. “I can see him running a very smart campaign,” Taylor said.
De León would face well-funded challengers, such as State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, who raised $116,000 by June’s end, according to the City Ethics Commission. State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago has raised $241,000.
Although undecided about running, De León hardly seems like he is just waiting out the clock. The Eagle Rock resident makes frequent public appearances, in person and on social media, and has announced numerous public improvement projects, including $25 million to fix up Hollenbeck Park Lake and a new 72-bed residence for the unhoused in Boyle Heights.
Then there are his unused campaign funds.
A fundraising committee, "Kevin de Leon for Lieutenant Governor 2018," raised more than $3.5 million (he opted instead to launch a losing bid to unseat U.S Senator Diane Feinstein), according to the Secretary of State’s office. Another committee has $1.1 million banked for the lieutenant governor’s race in 2026.
It’s just not clear how much could be transferable to a municipal election, Taylor said.
But if de León chooses not to run for City Council … maybe watch the state elections in three years?
Pretty weird how you gloss over the fact that the “controversial recording” was a conversation about gerrymandering to consolidate and preserve political power and used racist and homophobic language.
