Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León attended today's council meeting, but his appearance was brief as protesters immediately shouted for him to leave, and he was no longer present after a recess of around 45 minutes.
De León, whose 14th Council District stretches from Eagle Rock to Boyle Heights, had not attended a council meeting since Oct. 11. He has defied widespread calls to resign over his participation in a racist 2021 conversation with council members Gil Cedillo and Nury Martinez and a top county labor official that was leaked in October. He is also facing a recall effort that is in the process of gathering signatures.
Protesters have regularly shown up at meetings demanding that de León and Cedillo resign before the city conducts its business.
De León entered the chamber during public comment and sat in his seat. When audience members realized he was present, protesters shouted for him to leave while his supporters cheered. De León stared blankly at the commotion as he sat in his assigned council seat for the first time in nearly two months.
Council President Paul Krekorian immediately announced a recess and then went over to de León to have an animated discussion, at one point gesturing at the rowdy audience. All the members then walked out of the room.
The audience remained, with de León's supporters chanting "Kevin" while protesters responded with "racist."
Krekorian said previously that if de León did attempt to come back, other members of the council would leave the meeting. Prior to de León's arrival in the chamber, several of his supporters gave public comment in defense of de León.
When Krekorian resumed the meeting, de León was no longer present in the chamber. Krekorian did not immediately address the situation.
Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments during the leaked conversation, said on Twitter that he, along with Council members Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Nithya Raman, walked out of the meeting. Bonin called de León a "vile racist" who "needs to resign."
An ad hoc governance reform committee began discussing Thursday potential consequences for censured members, as the City Charter does not currently state any penalties.
The council meets one more time, on Tuesday, before its winter recess.
During several interviews after the recordings were leaked, de León claimed that resigning would be the easy way out, and he wants to do the work of healing with the communities that he has hurt.
The 55-year-old former state senator and assemblyman has been on the council since 2020 and made an unsuccessful run for mayor this year.
