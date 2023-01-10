The L.A. City Council held its first meeting of the year today amid continued demands that Councilmember Kevin De León resign after participating in a leaked conversation with racist and controversial remarks.
De León, whose district stretches from Eagle Rock to Boyle Heights, stood at the back of the chamber, talking to staff and flipping through papers. Unlike previous meetings, none of De León's colleagues walked out when he entered the room. Instead, everyone remained seated at the horseshoe-shaped council table.
Still, two of the Eastside's other council members voiced their displeasure at his presence.
Hernandez added that she would throw her "full support" behind recall efforts to oust De León from office.
13th District Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez said: "I know we have to do business. I hope that everyone on this horseshoe can see what Council member de León is doing. He is doubling down on his racist remarks now by his actions."
The council today voted on extending emergency declarations due to homelessness and COVID-19, and those who had been walking out appeared resolved not to allow De León's presence to affect the council's work.
De León left the chamber immediately after the final vote. In a sign that he remains persona non grata on the council, none of De León's colleagues approached him while he was standing in the back, and he did not try to speak to anyone besides his staff.
