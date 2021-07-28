The L.A. City Council finalized a sweeping ordinance today to restrict sleeping and homeless encampments in certain areas, including within 500 feet of schools, day care facilities, parks and libraries.

It now goes to Mayor Eric Garcetti for final approval, and if signed, will go into effect 30 days later.

It will also protect the public right of way within 500 feet of a "sensitive" facility (including schools, day care facilities, parks and libraries) once the council passes a resolution to designate a specific area for enforcement, posts signage and gives notice of the date that the ordinance will be enforced for the area.

L.A. sleeping and camping restrictions applies under these conditions

• Up to 500 feet of a designated overpass, underpass, freeway ramp, tunnel, bridge, pedestrian bridge, subway, wash or spreading ground, railroad track or where lodging unsheltered or in tents is unhealthy, unsafe and incompatible with safe passage; and

• Up to 1,000 feet of a facility opened after Jan. 1, 2018 that provides shelter, safe sleeping, safe parking or navigation centers for persons experiencing homelessness.

The ordinance will also allow the city to prevent encampments for a period of no longer than one year in areas that are deemed an ongoing threat to public health or safety, including due to:

• Death or serious bodily injury of any person at the location due to a hazardous condition;

• Repeated serious or violent crimes or threats of serious or violent crimes, including human trafficking; and

• Fires at the location.

People who violate the ordinance will face an infraction or citation, but "a person who willfully resists, delays, or obstructs a city employee from enforcing this section or who willfully refuses to comply after being requested to do so by an authorized city employee" can face higher fines and a misdemeanor charge, according to the ordinance.

Councilmember Nithya Raman of Silver Lake opposed the restrictions

Councilman Mike Bonin and Councilwoman Nithya Raman, whose Council District 4 includes Los Feliz and Silver Lake, voted against the ordinance.

He said the ordinance tells people where they cannot sleep, but it doesn't tell them where they can sleep.

"That's what it comes down to for me ... where can people go, where can people sleep when they do not have an alternative," Bonin said.

Engaging the homeless about removal

Yolanda Chavez from the City Administrator's Office told council members today that the office recommends a "concentrated engagement process" be implemented before enforcing the ordinance for encampments in areas that require a resolution and posted signage. The CAO's recommendations include:

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Allowing time for comprehensive engagement;

• Understanding a specific encampment's residents and their needs, such as the number of men, women, children, people with disabilities, pets and more;

• Documenting outreach consistently;

• Identifying resources that can be offered, including housing, trash disposal, hygiene trailers and COVID-19 vaccinations;

• Understanding the encampment's informal leadership;

• Identifying members of the encampment who want to stay together in shared housing; and

• Identifying housing options before engaging with the encampment.

Supporters and opponents voiced their opinions before the L.A. City Council

Several people called into the meeting to voice their opposition or support.

"This law unfairly paints unhoused people as a threat to children and the public. The lack of appropriate housing is the real threat to public safety," said Ricci Sergienko, an organizer with the People's City Council.

Another caller, who identified herself as a certified bankruptcy specialist attorney who provides pro bono services to homeless people, said, "you are going to end up levying fines against the very people who have the least ability to pay and give them no viable options to be able to have any relief from those fines or penalties."

Ahead of the vote, a coalition of advocates for the unhoused led a rally outside City Hall to oppose the ordinance.

Theo Henderson, who has been unhoused for eight years and hosts the "We The Unhoused" podcast, said at the rally, that the ordinance "is unjust, and it was always unjust and it does exactly what it's supposed to do. It is to divide human beings and embrace inhumanity."

Several people -- some identifying themselves as property managers, homeowners and neighborhood and business association representatives -- called in to today's council meeting to voice support for the ordinance, saying that street encampments have become out of control.

"As you may or may not be aware, Vermont Avenue has become overrun with tents. I've been a property manager there for the last seven years. In the last year and a half, the violence has been incredible, not only to the property but more importantly to the managers and employees of the tenants," said a caller who manages a shopping center on Vermont between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards.

"This situation has become a crisis. No one should be living on the streets of Los Angeles ... this ordinance is a first step. You must adopt this policy to ensure we can create a safe environment for the entire community," said Stuart Waldman, president of the Valley Industry and Commerce Association.

Diana Yedoyan, vice president of public policy and economic development for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, said, "small businesses are struggling immensely and are under unimaginable pressure after the pandemic and the sprawling and expanding encampments are adding to the obstacles."