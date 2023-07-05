Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez introduced a package of legislation today aimed at redressing harms caused to Indigenous communities and advancing more inclusive language.
In consultation with local Indigenous scholars, Hernandez introduced two motions and a resolution intended to ensure that "all cultures and languages are represented at the city" and that everyone has equal access to participate in local government.
"It's time we acknowledge the harm done, and truly invest in the resources necessary to address the language barriers and make sure everyone feels empowered to participate in their local government," Hernandez said in a statement.
The first motion directs the city's Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department to report back on the feasibility of creating a commission on the lived experience of Indigenous peoples from countries other than the United States living in the city.
The commission would include, but not be limited to, the Oaxacan community of Mexico. The councilwoman's motion comes in response to last year's leaked audio tape of a conversation among city leaders that included "clear and indefensible anti-Oaxacan remarks made," Hernandez's office said in a statement.
In addition, Hernandez proposed that the city formally apologize to the Oaxacan and Indigenous communities for the racist remarks and commit to improve city services.
Hernandez's second motion calls upon the Community Investment for Families Department to create a City Council Language Justice Plan. The plan would enhance accessibility for the city's Council File Management System, agendas, and multilingual interpretation services for all City Council meetings, including committees.
According to Hernandez's office, the city does not have a Language Access Plan, though there are hundreds of languages other than English spoken in the city -- limiting Angelenos' ability to engage and interact with their local government.
