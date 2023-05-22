Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman today announced the start of her reelection campaign for Council District 4.
Raman was elected to represent the Fourth District, which includes Los Feliz and a portion of Silver Lake, in 2020 after defeating incumbent David Ryu.
The primary election is scheduled for March 2024; runoffs will take place in November.
The Silver Lake resident serves as the chair of the council's Housing and Homelessness Committee and as a mayoral appointee to the boards of the Southern California Air Quality Management District and the L.A. County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency.
Raman announced several endorsements as she began her campaign for reelection:
Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that she and Raman have "locked arms" to address the city's homelessness problem with urgency.
County Supervisor Hilda Solis called Raman a "problem solver" and a "vital collaborator" at the city on building mental health services and improving air quality. Solis in a statement said she endorsed Raman and looked forward to continuing their partnership.
Several fellow council members, including Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martinez, also endorsed her.
(1) comment
Bang up job on Housing and Homelessness
