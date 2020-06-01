Many state offices -- including the DMV -- and county superior courthouses will be closed today in the aftermath of the weekend's violence and looting that marred many George Floyd protests.

The Sacramento Bee said that state agencies had been ordered to close all offices in downtown areas.

But a spokesperson from the DMV told the Eastsider in an email that "all LA County DMV offices are closed today."

The DMV had recently reopened a few offices to public that had been shut down during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

ABC7 reported that a man set a fire inside a DMV office in San Bernardino.

In addition to state office closures, all 38 Los Angeles Superior Court courthouses will be closed today due to the ongoing unrest and protests against police brutality.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I am taking the extraordinary step of closing our courthouses tomorrow (Monday) to protect the safety of the public, judicial officers and employees," Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile said in a statement Sunday night. "This is not a decision I make lightly. But public safety is always our paramount concern."

It was not immediately clear how long the closure will last. Court officials said the decision to close was made in the interest of public safety, and the situation will be reevaluated today.

Court operations have been dramatically scaled back in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.