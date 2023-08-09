Exterior of Los Angeles City Hall placeholder

The city of Los Angeles collected more than $275 million in lodging taxes between August 2016 and June 2023 after entering a voluntary tax collection agreement with Airbnb, officials announced today.

Under what is officially known as the transient occupancy tax, online travel companies collect and remit the tax on the discounted and/or wholesale room rate agreed upon with the hotel or property owner, rather than on the actual amount the guest pays for the room.

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Load comments