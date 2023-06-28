Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Los Angeles City Council members Eunisses Hernandez and Tim McOsker introduced a motion today to secure a one-year extension of a class action settlement affecting about 6,000 Angelenos impacted by gang injunctions in the late 1980s and 1990s.
The motion would allow for a renewed push to identify and connect class members to services and benefits, and will be considered by the full council on Friday.
The Rodríguez vs. City of Los Angeles settlement "is ultimately about addressing and repairing a history of harm," Hernandez said in a statement.
"There are still thousands of Angelenos who have not been able to access the benefits and services that they are entitled to through this settlement and the city must continue to work together with our community partners to ensure that all eligible class members receive the assistance they are owed."
As part of the settlement, the city agreed to payments not to exceed $7.5 million per year, totaling no more than $30 million over a four-year period from 2017 to 2021. The payments would assist plaintiffs with resources such as educational and vocational training, paid work experience, work clothes, tools, transportation, license and certification support and related resources.
According to Hernandez's office, city data show that less than 25% of the 6,000 class members have been assisted and less than half of the $30 million settlement amount has been spent.
The city centralized the services under the Los Angeles Reconnections Career Academy 2.0 with the Economic and Workforce Development Department.
Carolyn Hull, general manager of the EWDD, added that settlement class members can visit an EWDD WorkSource Center to help guide them and access program benefits.
The council previously adopted a third extension of the program, but that extension expired Tuesday. The motion seeks to allow class members to sign up for benefits until March 2024 and allow the extension to expire in June 2024.
In addition, the motion seeks to expand settlement benefits to include child care, housing, rental and utility assistance, food and other essential living expenses.
