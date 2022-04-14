Boyle Heights -- Mayor Eric Garcetti used his final State of the City address today to outline some of the programs and investments Angelenos can expect, including programs aimed at public safety and homelessness, that will be included in his upcoming budget.

The mayor, speaking from the now-under-construction Sixth Street Viaduct, said his budget proposal will include new and expanded programs aimed at making a cleaner and safer city, as well as housing people living on the street and helping people who are most impacted by climate change and pollution.

Garcetti, however, may not be around long enough to implement the programs. He is scheduled to end his final term in December, halfway through the next fiscal year, but may leave early to serve as U.S. Ambassador to India pending Senate confirmation

"My goal is to hand over a city budget next week that is stronger than ever, an infrastructure program unequaled in America, and a pathway to house our people and save our planet with the urgency that this moment demands," the mayor said.

The city charter requires the mayor to submit his fiscal-year budget proposal to the council by April 20. The council will be able to make changes before sending its version back to the mayor by June 1. The budget for the current fiscal year, which includes federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, was more than $11 billion.

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Exact details of the budget Garcetti will propose were not immediately available, but he spoke about some of the highlights during his speech:

• Creation of a $21 million Climate Equity Fund focused on "mitigation and resilience efforts in the low-income neighborhoods that bear a disproportionate amount of environmental harm."

This includes monies to retrofit buildings to be more energy efficient; air monitoring at oil drilling sites and to distribute air purifiers to people who live in the most polluted areas and provide new insulation and cool roofs.

• $500,000 to expedite the construction of four-unit buildings on single-family zoned lots as part of a shift now permitted under a new state law.

The mayor said the program would help the city accomplish its state- mandated goal of building nearly 457,000 new units by 2029, a major increase from the last eight years, when the city built just 150,000 units.

• To address the city's homelessness crisis, Garcetti said his budget proposal will match this fiscal year's historic $1 billion investment.

• The budget will allow the city to reduce the amount of time it takes to address illegal dumping clean up requests from seven days to three days.

The City Council on Wednesday passed motions in preparation of budget talks to expand the Bureau of Sanitation's teams that address illegal dumping. According to the City Council motions, the expansion will cost about $15 million.

• Money to double a pilot program that diverts non-emergency, 9-1-1 calls related to homelessness to mental health care experts and crisis workers. The program began in November and responded to more than 1,200 calls in Hollywood and Venice.

The mayor also said the new budget would build on the city's partnership with L.A. County to send mental health response teams to mental health-related 9-1-1 calls.

The mayor did not reveal any information about how much the city would invest in its police department.