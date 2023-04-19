Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Tuesday unveiled a $13 billion proposed city budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which she said reflects the city's values and invests in its most critical needs, including homelessness, public safety and funding a "new L.A."
Among the budget highlights:
• The proposed budget commits an "unprecedented" $1.3 billion to address the city's homelessness crisis, she said. In addition, nearly $250 million will scale up the mayor's Inside Safe program citywide -- a plan to bring people inside from tents and encampments, with the goal of housing 17,000 Angelenos in the first year.
• Bass said her budget will commit more funding to the LAPD and efforts to bolster its dwindling ranks, with the goal of increasing the number of officers to 9,504. Bass said she wants the city to support the hiring and training of new officers, and also provide funds to bring back recently retired officers to the department for up to 12 months. Her spending plan also includes about $1 million to expedite the application process for candidates looking to join the LAPD. The city is also developing an incentive program that will provide bonuses of up to $15,000 for new officers and lateral recruitment.
• The budget would also fund the new Mayor's Office of Community Safety and build out the infrastructure for non-law enforcement responses. It would house the city's Gang Reduction and Youth Development, Summer Night Light, Crisis Response Team, Crisis and Incident Response Through Community-Led Engagement and the Domestic Abuse Response Team.
• Los Angeles Animal Services would also receive an increase in funding to improve volunteer coordination, hire staff and enhance animal health services and adoptions. The department's previous allocation of $26.9 million would increase to $31.7 million -- a boost of $4.8 million. The L.A. Zoo would see more funding, with $2.5 million to address facility repairs and $4.1 million for design work on larger capital improvements.
"There is a difference between spending and investing," Bass said at a news conference following the spending-plan reveal. "This budget makes investments in bringing people inside and public safety, and other areas that will lead a return in terms of saving lives, in terms of quality of life and better neighborhoods."
Bass' plan also includes reserves of 10.03%, just above the 10% target set in the city's financial policies. The mayor emphasized her budget is "strong" and fiscally solvent, saying it will allow her administration to set ambitious goals for the city's future.
Next begins the lengthy process in which the City Council reviews the proposed budget, beginning at the committee level, where changes are likely to be put forth before a revised spending plan gets a vote from the full council. The council has until June 1 to send the budget to Bass' desk for a final signature. The fiscal year begins on July 1.
195 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.