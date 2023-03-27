Say what you will about the pandemic, but neighborhood council meetings became easier to attend once they went online - and according to one account after another, participation at the meetings went up.
But things are going to change.
Starting Thursday, March 30, the 99 neighborhood councils across the city have to begin holding meetings in person again, according to EmpowerLA, which oversees the neighborhood council system. Officials have known this change was coming, but some councils have been scrambling for live venues after council members had gotten comfortable teleconferencing from their living rooms and bedrooms.
Virtual or telephonic participation will still be legal for members of the public, Empower LA said. But the board members themselves will have to attend meetings in person.
The meetings can, as a result, be hybrid, with online and in-person components. But that may not be easy, as a member of the Highland Park Neighborhood Council's Urban Land Use Committee explained at a recent meeting. The Highland Park Adult Senior Center, a potential venue, doesn’t have WiFi, he said. Maybe the local library? The council would have to be out by 8 pm, he said.
In Atwater Village, the council used to meet at Christ Church on Edenhurst Avenue. A new congregation has since moved in, and wasn’t initially ready to accommodate the council, but might be now, according to council co-Chair Edward Morrissey, speaking at a recent neighborhood council meeting.
The Eastsider was able to observe the recent Atwater Village and Highland Park council meetings because they were both held online.
Since then, three churches have offered to help host a site for the Atwater Village council, Morrissey said. But there are still some requirements and processes to be navigated, he said. "We are hoping to overcome this significant challenge, even with the limited budget given to us," Morrissey said.
The Highland Park council has not yet responded to requests for an update.
California state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D–Burbank) is trying to extend fully virtual meetings indefinitely under his bill SB 411. But the path to passing that bill will be narrow, he said.
The challenge is to show legislators from outside the L.A. area the problems for neighborhood councils such as Atwater Village and Highland Park, which don’t automatically have meeting places with enough space and parking, he said.
“I think it’s a righteous argument," Portantino said about the bill, "because we know participation [at meetings] has significantly increased.”
