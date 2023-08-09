Exterior of Los Angeles City Hall placeholder

The Los Angeles City Council today moved forward with a plan to identify land that could be transferred to historically marginalized groups within the city.

The council unanimously supported the motion, which former Councilman Mike Bonin, who represented the 11th District, introduced in November 2022. Council members directed several departments to report back within 60 days with a property inventory of all "underutilized, surplus, and/or remnant lands" within the city, as well as public lands held by county, regional, state and federal agencies.

