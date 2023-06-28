Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Street vendors set up shop next to an LACC Swap Meet entrance.
The Los Angeles City Council today approved initiating a study to determine if the cost of vending permits can be reduced, and the possibility of financial assistance to help street vendors obtain permits.
By a 12-0 vote, with Monica Rodriguez and Curren Price absent, the council instructed staff to conduct the fee study, and to take into account the average income of street vendors.
"We know, all of us, that these vendors are integral to our local economy," said Councilwoman Nithya Raman said, who introduced the motion.
"We need to make sure that vendors are not responsible for paying costs that they're simply unable to pay and that we're not pushing them into an informal market because we're simply not setting up a system that's possible for them to take on."
In addition, the Bureau of Street Services will report in 60 days on the feasibility of creating financial assistance programs to help street vendors obtain their vending permits and carts. City staff will also examine ways to possibly create a payment installment plan for sidewalk vending permits.
"The state government has done work on these issues through (Senate Bill) 972," Raman said. "But what we saw in the process that we put into place here in the city of Los Angeles is that the process was very cumbersome and way to expensive."
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Councilman Kevin de León, who seconded the motion, said the "right hand doesn't know what the left foot or right is doing."
De León noted that the cities of Chicago and San Diego charge $58 and $38, respectively, for vendor permits. But in the city of L.A., the cost will return to $541 -- and on top of that, vendors pay additional fees with the County of Los Angeles and the county's Public Health Department.
"I'm hoping we get this report back with a sense of urgency," he added.
More than 30 street vendors attended Wednesday's meeting. While many supported Raman's motion, there were those among them who requested that the council get rid of the fee altogether.
In September 2020, the city implemented a reduced cost permit fee of $291 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reduced cost fee is set to expire July 1 -- and the normal $541 fee will resume.
The motion further instructs the city attorney's office to prepare an ordinance to extend the reduced cost fee.
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.