A commission on Thursday adopted a new map of city council boundaries that would dramatically change the area represented by City Councilmember Nithya Raman of Silver Lake.

In fact, Raman could end up being assigned to a new district in the West San Fernando Valley based on the recommendations of the LA City Council Redistricting Commission.

The 21-member commission will forward its map recommendation to the Los Angeles City Council for final approval. But it did not define borders for Raman's District 4 or Paul Krekorian's District 2.

Under the recommendations, one of the council members could end up in a district with entirely new constituents. Raman currently represents parts of Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Hollywood Hills, Hancock Park and Sherman Oaks, among other neighborhoods. Krekorian represents East San Fernando Valley neighborhoods, including North Hollywood, Studio City and Sun Valley.

The draft map that will be sent next week to the City Council would have either Krekorian or Raman represent a district that encompasses parts of both their districts -- the Hollywood Hills, North Hollywood, Valley Glenn and part of Los Feliz. The other would represent an entirely new district with areas of Canoga Park, Winnetka, Reseda and Lake Balboa in the west San Fernando Valley.

The boundaries of the other other Eastside council districts -- District 1 represented by Gil Cedillo, District 13 represented by Mitch O'Farrell and District 14 -- represented by Kevin de Leon -- would remain relatively unchanged.

The Los Angeles City Council will have the chance to make changes to the map before adopting final borders for the City Council's 15 districts to go into effect on Jan. 1.

Both Raman and Krekorian have previously stated their opposition to the map.

"Last week the L.A. City Redistricting Commission moved forward with a proposed map that effectively `erases' our district in its current form. This happened despite the fact that the minimal changes in population in L.A. show no basis whatsoever for such drastic shifts," Raman, who was elected to represent that district in 2020, tweeted on Oct. 5.

She told constituents that she could either lose all but 29% of her current constituents, or lose all of them.

Krekorian emailed constituents on Oct. 5 to warn that the commission could move his district out of the Eastern San Fernando Valley and shift it to the west San Fernando Valley, with him no longer representing North Hollywood, Valley Glen, Studio City, Sun Valley and Valley Village, which could be shifted to Raman's district.

"This disgraceful plan would disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters in the Valley who will have no say in who represents them in the Council," said Krekorian in a statement to City News Service on Tuesday. "It would completely reverse the results of elections that took place just last year."

Krekorian added in that email that he is "confident" the City Council would reject the proposed map. The council's Redistricting Commission uses data from the U.S. Census to update the city's districts, with each council member getting about 260,000 people to represent. The City Council expects to approve the designated borders in time for them to go into effect in January 2022.

Council District 1

Council District 2 or 4

Council District 13

Council District 14