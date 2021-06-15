Here are some Eastside items of interest we came across in this week's city, county and neighborhood council agendas:

Lincoln Heights

The City Council will vote on starting negotiations to buy a site on San Fernando Road from Goodwill Industries to build a Clean Water Campus, which would house offices for the Bureau of Sanitation. The city would spend up to $6.05 million for the site. (Item No. 8)

Highland Park

Looks like the city is going to sell back what had been dubbed Highland Park City Hall to its original owner for $2.55 million as part of a legal settlement. The owner sued after the city, which purchased the Figueroa Street property in 2007 under eminent domain, but never used it for its intended purpose. (Item 31)

Eagle Rock

Parks commissioners will vote on whether to allow the use of a parking lot at the Eagle Rock Recreation Center to build a temporary Tiny Home Village for up to 93 homeless residents. (Board Report)