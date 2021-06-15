Los Angeles City Hall placeholder

Here are some Eastside items of interest we came across in this week's city, county and neighborhood council agendas:

Lincoln Heights

The City Council will vote on starting negotiations to buy a site on San Fernando Road from Goodwill Industries to build a Clean Water Campus, which would house offices for the Bureau of Sanitation. The city would spend up to $6.05 million for the site. (Item No. 8)

Highland Park

Looks like the city is going to sell back what had been dubbed Highland Park City Hall to its original owner for $2.55 million as part of a legal settlement. The owner sued after the city, which purchased the Figueroa Street property in 2007 under eminent domain, but never used it for its intended purpose.  (Item 31)

Eagle Rock

Parks commissioners will vote on whether to allow the use of a parking lot at the Eagle Rock Recreation Center to build a temporary Tiny Home Village for up to 93 homeless residents. (Board Report)

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments