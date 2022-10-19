The race for U.S. Congress in California's 30th Congressional District is notable for a few reasons - only one of which is that the challenger is a drag queen. This is also the first time Rep. Adam Schiff has run in a general election for congress against another Democrat. Plus the challenger, Maebe A Girl, is well known in Silver Lake as a member of the neighborhood council.
Finally, although both candidates share a party, their backgrounds are starkly different.
Girl, who grew up in a working-class family in the Chicago area, has worked in restaurants and became involved with the drag world and eventually politics. She emerged as the second vote-getter in last June's primary and is believed to be the first trans, non-binary person in a general election for a U.S. Congressional seat.
Schiff, a Stanford and Harvard Law School graduate, worked for the U.S. Attorney and served in the California State Senate before entering Congress in 2001. He has garnered national attention for his role in the first impeachment of Donald Trump and the high-profile Jan. 6 Committee.
The Eastsider sent each candidate a set of questions. Below are summaries of their responses:
Guaranteeing reproductive rights by federally legalizing the right to an abortion in conjunction with single-payer, universal healthcare
Alleviating homelessness with a housing-first approach; guaranteeing protections for renters and homeowners from eviction
A Green New Deal and transition to a Green Economy
Housing
Impose a vacancy tax on empty homes and apartments and create more permanent housing with social services. Federal legislation could create public housing with permanent supportive services, and housing vouchers.
Gun legislation
People should be able to keep a personal firearm, but not be allowed to carry them in public. Ban assault rifles and military-grade firearms, and require extensive background and mental health checks, and a minimum age of 21 to purchase firearms.
America and Ukraine
Opposes military intervention in Ukraine and elsewhere. But supports humanitarian aid, with food, water, shelter, medical aid, and refugee help.
Protect the right to abortion and reproductive care - even if means abolishing the filibuster in order to codify Roe v. Wade
The housing crisis
Lowering the cost of living
Housing
Federal funding for local homeless services organizations, affordable housing, mortgage and rental assistance, and Section 8 housing vouchers. Provide tax incentives for nonprofits and public agencies to acquire property for homeless shelters or affordable housing.
Gun legislation
Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, raise the age for buying certain weapons, enact universal background checks and repeal the liability shield for gun manufacturers and dealers.
America and Ukraine
Supports helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia with military assistance, as well as humanitarian and economic aid. Coordinate America’s intelligence community with Ukraine.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
