What can you do with a monument to an alleged felon? That’s the question for the Mexican village of Los Morales, which has a plaque honoring a local boy who went to America and made good … for a while: Former Los Angeles Councilman José Huizar - now facing charges of racketeering, money laundering and bribery. Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano explores what to make of a tainted legacy, not only in Los Morales but also in another town dotted with plaques honoring Huizar - Los Angeles.
