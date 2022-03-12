What can you do with a monument to an alleged felon? That’s the question for the Mexican village of Los Morales, which has a plaque honoring a local boy who went to America and made good … for a while: Former Los Angeles Councilman José Huizar - now facing charges of racketeering, money laundering and bribery. Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano explores what to make of a tainted legacy, not only in Los Morales but also in another town dotted with plaques honoring Huizar - Los Angeles.

News That Hits Home The Eastsider needs your support! The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher Contribute Now!