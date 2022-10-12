Mitch O’Farrell has been involved in civic affairs and government for more than two decades. He started off as a Glassell Park neighborhood activist and later worked for then-13th District Councilmember Eric Garcetti. A decade later, O'Farrell ran for council himself and won Garcetti’s old seat
Now, O'Farrell is seeking a third term in the Nov. 8 runoff against political newcomer and labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, who placed first in the June primary.
The Eastsider interviewed O’Farrell at the beginning of September. Here are summaries for some of his responses.
3 Top Priorities
• Affordable housing and permanent supportive housing for the homeless
• Jobs
• Making communities more livable and safe
Response to Homelessness
Coordinate with other council districts and fight for state and other monies to raise the amount of affordable housing (meaning it’s reserved for low and moderate income tenants) to match the current level in his council district.
Housing Development: Is there too much? Too little?
Los Angeles has a lot of space that is under-developed. “We don’t have to sacrifice our neighborhoods for the sake of the way we grow,” he said, “ and that’s always the balance we must strike ….”
Defunding the police / Police reform
O’Farrell: He disagrees with talk of abolishing police. But O’Farrell supports training techniques and alternatives to certain police calls for service. Such an approach has been tried in Hollywood. “A practitioner with expertise in homelessness” may be sent to a site in lieu of a uniformed police officer, he said.
Public Transportation
O’Farrell: More resources are needed to increase safety on buses and trains, increasing ridership, and for bike riders. Passengers “need to feel safer on our buses and our Metro Red Iine … and they need to feel safe as a bicyclist as well.”
Quote:
“I learn something new every single day on the job ... I’m known for being a hard-charger. I’m known for being probably a little pushy. But I’m also known for building coalitions.”
