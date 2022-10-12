Mitch O'Farrell

Mitch O’Farrell has been involved in civic affairs and government for more than two decades. He started off as a Glassell Park neighborhood activist and later worked for then-13th District Councilmember Eric Garcetti. A decade later, O'Farrell ran for council himself and won Garcetti’s old seat

Now, O'Farrell is seeking a third term in the Nov. 8 runoff against political newcomer and labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, who placed first in the June primary.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments