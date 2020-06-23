Four Los Angeles area members of Congress sent a letter Monday to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to request more federal funding for the Los Angeles River Ecosystem Restoration Project and increase the corps' public-private partnership program funding.
Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Grace Napolitano, Lucille Roybal-Allard and Jimmy Gomez authored the letter sent to the Army Corps of Engineers for consideration in the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
In March, the Army Corps formally designated the Los Angeles River project as a part of its public-private partnership program, or P3. The project, which has an estimated price tag of $1.4 billion, would help restore the ecosystem and improve water quality along sections of the river from the northern edge of Griffith Park to Downtown LA.
"We respectfully request you include $3 million for pre-construction engineering and design work for the LA River project and $50 million for the P3 Pilot Program as part of the Revolutionize USACE Civil Works initiative,'' the representatives wrote in the letter.
"Together, this funding will support crucial engineering work needed for the project to move forward and enable the analysis and preparation necessary to begin the P3 process and develop financing options."
The partnership between the corps and Los Angeles will reduce the federal government's cost and risk while accelerating project delivery, the representatives stated.
House members from the Los Angeles area have urged the House Appropriations Committee to provide "strong funding" for the Army Corps of Engineers.
The corps' initial work plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year allocated less than $1.86 million for pre-construction engineering and design activities for the Los Angeles River project.
