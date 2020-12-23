When you think about the day-to-day issues that are nearest to where you live - the homeless encampments in your alley, the old building at the corner, the vacant lot that could be turned into a park - the closest, most immediate form of government for nearby residents is the local neighborhood council.

Though these councils are merely advisory and have limited actual power, council members can have prominent voices on issues such as homelessness, housing, land use, emergency preparedness, public safety, parks, transportation, and sustainability. They even have small budgets for critical local issues.

You can now file to run for a seat on a neighborhood council.

You don’t even necessarily have to live in a neighborhood to run for that council.

“An individual who lives, works, rents or owns property, attends school, worships, volunteers, or participates in a non-profit organization within a neighborhood may run for a seat within that Neighborhood Council,” according to the Candidate Information Guide.

Just set up your candidacy in the filing portal and abide by the candidate guidelines.

Since each neighborhood council has its own unique system of board seats, check here for the list of seats available at your local council, as well as a list of current candidates.

The following is a list of candidate and voter deadlines. (Election timelines are arranged according to neighborhood regions. The following list includes the timeline region for each neighborhood. These links have other deadlines, such as for challenging a candidate's legitimacy.)

Arroyo Seco (includes Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills, and Mount Washington) (Region 8)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020

- December 12, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021

- January 26, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021

- February 12, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Atwater Village (Region 7)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 5, 2020

- December 5, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 19, 2021

- January 19, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 5, 2021

- February 5, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021

- March 30, 2021 Election Day - April 6, 2021

Boyle Heights (Region 8)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020

- December 12, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021

- January 26, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021

- February 12, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Cypress Park(Region 8)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020

- December 12, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021

- January 26, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021

- February 12, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Eagle Rock (Region 8)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020

- December 12, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021

- January 26, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021

- February 12, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

East Hollywood (Region 5)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - November 13, 2020

- November 13, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - December 28, 2020

- December 28, 2020 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - January 15, 2021

- January 15, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 9, 2021

- March 9, 2021 Election Day - March 16, 2021

Echo Park (Region 7)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 5, 2020

- December 5, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 19, 2021

- January 19, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 5, 2021

- February 5, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021

- March 30, 2021 Election Day - April 6, 2021

El Sereno (LA-32) (Region 8)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020

- December 12, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021

- January 26, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021

- February 12, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Elysian Valley Riverside (Region 7)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 5, 2020

- December 5, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 19, 2021

- January 19, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 5, 2021

- February 5, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021

- March 30, 2021 Election Day - April 6, 2021

Glassell Park (Region 8)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020

- December 12, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021

- January 26, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021

- February 12, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Hermon (Region 8)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020

- December 12, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021

- January 26, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021

- February 12, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Historic Highland Park (Region 8)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020

- December 12, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021

- January 26, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021

- February 12, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Lincoln Heights (Region 8)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020

- December 12, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021

- January 26, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021

- February 12, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Los Feliz (Region 7)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 5, 2020

- December 5, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 19, 2021

- January 19, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 5, 2021

- February 5, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021

- March 30, 2021 Election Day - April 6, 2021

Rampart Village (Region 7)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 5, 2020

- December 5, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 19, 2021

- January 19, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 5, 2021

- February 5, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021

- March 30, 2021 Election Day - April 6, 2021

Silver Lake (Region 7)

Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 5, 2020

- December 5, 2020 Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 19, 2021

- January 19, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 5, 2021

- February 5, 2021 Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021

- March 30, 2021 Election Day - April 6, 2021