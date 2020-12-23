When you think about the day-to-day issues that are nearest to where you live - the homeless encampments in your alley, the old building at the corner, the vacant lot that could be turned into a park - the closest, most immediate form of government for nearby residents is the local neighborhood council.
Though these councils are merely advisory and have limited actual power, council members can have prominent voices on issues such as homelessness, housing, land use, emergency preparedness, public safety, parks, transportation, and sustainability. They even have small budgets for critical local issues.
You can now file to run for a seat on a neighborhood council.
You don’t even necessarily have to live in a neighborhood to run for that council.
“An individual who lives, works, rents or owns property, attends school, worships, volunteers, or participates in a non-profit organization within a neighborhood may run for a seat within that Neighborhood Council,” according to the Candidate Information Guide.
Just set up your candidacy in the filing portal and abide by the candidate guidelines.
Since each neighborhood council has its own unique system of board seats, check here for the list of seats available at your local council, as well as a list of current candidates.
The following is a list of candidate and voter deadlines. (Election timelines are arranged according to neighborhood regions. The following list includes the timeline region for each neighborhood. These links have other deadlines, such as for challenging a candidate's legitimacy.)
Arroyo Seco (includes Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills, and Mount Washington) (Region 8)
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 5, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 19, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 5, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021
- Election Day - April 6, 2021
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - November 13, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - December 28, 2020
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - January 15, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 9, 2021
- Election Day - March 16, 2021
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 5, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 19, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 5, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021
- Election Day - April 6, 2021
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
Elysian Valley Riverside (Region 7)
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 5, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 19, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 5, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021
- Election Day - April 6, 2021
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
Historic Highland Park (Region 8)
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 12, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 26, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 12, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 5, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 19, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 5, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021
- Election Day - April 6, 2021
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 5, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 19, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 5, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021
- Election Day - April 6, 2021
- Candidate Filing Period Begins - December 5, 2020
- Candidate Filing Period Ends - January 19, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Begins - February 5, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021
- Election Day - April 6, 2021
