Construction of a 34-unit apartment building over a parking garage. Four of the units will be reserved for very low income tenants.
Mayor Karen Bass today signed into law an ordinance updating the city's zoning code to exempt all affordable units from the time-consuming Site Plan Review process that often delays final approval of much-needed housing projects.
The city's existing building code required all housing developments of more than 49 units to undergo Site Plan Review, which can add months to the completion of a project and increase expenses. Many developers avoid the process by limiting housing projects to 49 units in an attempt to avoid the review -- reducing affordable housing units when the project could support far more.
The mayor emphasized the urgency to move unhoused Angelenos inside, underscoring last week's release of the results from Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's 2023 point-in-time homeless count.
Council President Paul Krekorian, who co-authored the law, said the ordinance would encourage mixed-use development by waiving 150,000 square feet of commercial development, so long as at least 50% of the floor area ratio is used for affordable housing.
A recent study by the Los Angeles Business Council quantified the thousands of units of potential housing lost to plan-review delays. In addition, the report found that expanding mixed-income projects leads to a greater increase in affordable housing than 100% affordable developments.
Bass added: "I think one of the worst things that we could do would be to frighten neighborhoods that now we're going to (approve) anything and everything. We want Angelenos to support the idea that housing needs to be built everywhere, but that doesn't mean that we're trying to say people in their neighborhoods no longer have a voice, and are just going to put up with anything that happens."
