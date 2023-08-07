With more than 11,000 Los Angeles city workers preparing for a one-day walkout Tuesday, residents will face an array of service disruptions, from trash pickup to swimming-pool closures -- though Mayor Karen Bass today stressed "the city of Los Angeles is not going to shut down."
"My office is implementing a plan ensuring no public safety or housing and homelessness emergency operations are impacted by this action," Bass said in a statement. "Like I said over the weekend, the city will always be available to make progress with SEIU 721 and we will continue bargaining in good faith."
Among the services that will be disrupted on Tuesday:
Trash Pickup & Sanitation Services
- Customers can anticipate a one day delay in collection services. Tuesday collections will be collected on Wednesday, Wednesday collections will be on Thursday, Thursday collections will be on Friday, and Friday collections will be on Saturday. Normal collection services are anticipated to resume by Monday, August 14.
- CARE and CARE+ operations originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 8 will now be deferred to Saturday, August 12. All wastewater and conveyance operations are expected to proceed as normal. For any unanticipated sewer related emergencies, LASAN may utilize on-call contractors to provide repairs or maintenance as needed. For more information, call our 24/7 Customer Care Center at 1-800-773-2489 or visit lacitysan.org.
Animal Services
- Animal shelters will be closed to the public. Shelters will be open for emergency services including sick and injured animals as well as animals that may pose public safety risks.
Pools & Parks
- The Department of Recreation and Parks anticipates possible aquatics program cancellations and potential pool closures. The public is encouraged to visit the Department of Recreation and Parks website for real-time updates and click on the "current pool status" link for real-time information on facility closures. Park maintenance may also be impacted.
Transportation & Parking Enforcement
- Service impacts may include parking enforcement, traffic operations and control for permitted special events, and constituent calls for service to signals and sign repair. Residents may experience traffic delays at major events held within the City of Los Angeles.
LAX
- Passengers are encouraged to allow for extra time to travel to and from LAX. LAX staff are working with airport partners to mitigate impacts on guests from picket lines.
L.A. Zoo
- Possible impacts will be provided at lazoo.org Tuesday morning.
Services that WON'T be disrupted:
Public Safety
- Emergency LAPD and LAFD services will not be impacted.
Homeless And Housing Services
- Daily city-run homeless and housing services will not be impacted. The Los Angeles Department of Housing hotline will be operational.
City-operated Summer Camps & Day Care
- Summer camps will continue to operate at recreational facilities and any changes will be communicated immediately to parents. City-operated preschools and daycare centers will open as usual.
Libraries
- Library services will not be impacted.
311 Call Center
- The 311 Call Center will be open and operational. Wait times may be longer than average.
The workers plan to picket at various locations, including City Hall and LAX, to protest what their union calls "a refusal to bargain in good faith." The walkout would mark the first such strike action in more than 40 years.
The employees, including sanitation workers, heavy duty mechanics, traffic officers and engineers represented by SEIU Local 721, voted overwhelmingly in May -- with 98% approval -- to authorize an unfair labor practice strike if negotiations stalled.
SEIU Local 721 represents more than 95,000 public sector workers in Southern California.
According to the union, the city of Los Angeles strike "comes at a watershed moment for the city, with officials preparing for the World Cup and Olympic Games in the coming years. Both events promise to have long-lasting impacts on the entire Southern California region, with a massive influx of tourists and athletes putting an enormous strain on the city's frontline services, all on the world stage."
It also comes at a time when the city is experiencing a more than 20% job vacancy rate across departments.
Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, said the association understands that "union leaders want to do the best they can for their members."
But, he said it was important to remember that the "money to pay public employees comes from taxpayers, including union (members) themselves, and forcing taxpayers to pay more can result in cuts to essential services or higher taxes."
The most recent strike by Los Angeles city workers occurred in November 1980.
