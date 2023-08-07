Exterior of Los Angeles City Hall placeholder
Photo by Jesus Sanchez

With more than 11,000 Los Angeles city workers preparing for a one-day walkout Tuesday, residents will face an array of service disruptions, from trash pickup to swimming-pool closures -- though Mayor Karen Bass today stressed "the city of Los Angeles is not going to shut down."

"My office is implementing a plan ensuring no public safety or housing and homelessness emergency operations are impacted by this action," Bass said in a statement. "Like I said over the weekend, the city will always be available to make progress with SEIU 721 and we will continue bargaining in good faith."

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Load comments