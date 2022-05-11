Councilman Kevin de Leon was served with a recall notice Tuesday, filed by the same constituent who targeted him with a recall effort last year before terminating the petition in November.

The notice to recall was filed by Pauline Adkins, who posted a photo of the notice on Facebook, saying that "the homeless population has gotten worse since de León took office" in 2020.

She and the other signees launched the campaign in part over anger about De León's efforts to build tiny home villages in Eagle Rock and Highland Park as interim housing amid a historic homelessness and affordable housing crisis in Los Angeles.

Adkins' previous recall effort against de León -- which cited the same reasons -- was terminated because one of the five proponents chose to be removed from the petition, forcing the recall campaign to withdraw, since the law requires five proponents on the petition. She said at the time that the recall campaign is "far from over" and the group would re-strategize.

Following that effort's termination, de León said: "This misguided recall effort failed because voters refused to allow the recall process to be weaponized to subvert the electoral process and overturn election results."

De León, whose district stretches from Eagle Rock to Downtown LA, is running for mayor. The Eastsider has requested a response from De León's office.

The Los Angeles City Clerk will next need to approve the recall effort's petition for circulation. The petition will require verified signatures from 15% of the district's registered voters over 120 days. During the previous recall effort, which had a Dec. 14 deadline, that number was about 20,500 signatures.

De León opened the largest Tiny Home Village in the United States on a 6.8-acre site along the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Highland Park, providing 224 non-congregate beds as transitional residences in the Highland Park community. He later opened a second, similar homeless shelter in Eagle Rock.

When the previous recall campaign against de León was announced in July, he was the third council member to be the target of a recall effort, following Mike Bonin and Nithya Raman. The recall attempts against all three council members -- which failed -- were from constituents who cited anger with how the council members were handling the homelessness crisis.