A pair of proposals that would prohibit RVs and campers from parking overnight on several streets in Angeleno Heights and Los Feliz are now making their way through City Hall.
Similar proposals that target "oversized vehicles" have been adopted in recent years as officials respond to complaints about homeless individuals living in RVs and campers that tend to cluster on certain streets and park for long periods of time.
The motions introduced separately by two different City Council members don't mention the homeless. Instead, they say the vehicles "create dangerous situations" by constricting traffic lanes or are associated with "public safety issues."
Vehicles that are taller than 84 inches or longer than 22 feet can be ticketed and towed if they park between 2 am and 6 am in the restricted zones
Here's the rundown of the proposed parking bans:
Angeleno Heights
- Both sides of Bellevue Avenue between Echo Park Avenue and East Edgeware Road
- Both sides of Marion Avenue between Bellevue Avenue and Sunset Blvd
- Both sides Boston Street between North Boylston Street and East Edgeware Road
- Both sides East Edgeware Road between Bellevue Avenue and West Temple Street
- Proposed by Councilman Gil Cedillo
Los Feliz
- Both sides of Finley Avenue between North Edgemont Street and North Vermont Avenue
- Proposed by Councilman David Ryu
The new parking bans will be considered after the city recently reinstated the overnight restrictions on sleeping in cars in residential areas.
City officials have also faced criticism for being slow to establish what are called "safe parking" lots where the homeless can park their vehicles overnight without facing tickets.
One such safe parking lot would be created in Echo Park at the Edendale Library on Sunset Boulevard near Alvarado.
The city council, and they city generally, spends lots of time and with quick action to roust homeless people. But no delay is too long to do even the smallest thing to help them. Here we have Cedillo and Ryu leading the charge. But they provide no lace for the people to go -- they have to and will go someplace, maybe to your street since they will not be allowed on the Bellevue Avenue thoroughfare just 10 feet off the Hollywood Freeway.
A law should be adopted with this saying no homeless people can be rousted without providing somewhere for them to go. There is no excuse that going on four years now since the new tax to make shelter for the homeless there is no new shelter for the homeless -- even as the city has allowed the elimination of the SROs down at Skid Row to be turned into housing for the rich instead.
Ryu and Cedillo should be ashamed of their cruel action.
