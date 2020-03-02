Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is set to speak tonight at East Los Angeles College recognizing the Justice for Janitors movement, one day before the California primary.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Angelica Salas, the executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, will provide introductory remarks, according to the Warren campaign.

Siebel Newsom announced her endorsement of Warren for the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday, saying "there is no person better equipped to fight for us than Elizabeth."

"Now more than ever, women need a champion in the White House -- someone who will stand up for working moms, fight for our seats at the tables of power, protect our health care and reproductive choice, and lift up the underappreciated and often invisible contributions that women make daily to society," Siebel Newsom said.

Her husband endorsed California Sen. Kamala Harris, who suspended her campaign Dec. 3. He has not made another endorsement.

Siebel Newsom is a documentary filmmaker and founder of The Representation Project, which bills itself as seeking to inspire individuals and communities to challenge limiting gender stereotypes and shift norms.

Warren has pledged to have at least half of Cabinet positions filled by women and nonbinary people.

Warren has also said she will take a set of executive actions on the first day of her administration to boost wages for women of color and "open up new pathways to the leadership positions they deserve," according to her campaign.

The Justice for Janitors movement seeks better wages and working conditions, improved health care, and full-time opportunities for janitors through union representation.

The speech is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are not required, but completing an RSVP form is strongly encouraged.

A second candidate for the nomination also plans to be in the Los Angeles area before polls close for Tuesday's California primary. Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to hold an event in Los Angeles Tuesday, the details of which have not been disclosed.

Two other candidates were in the Los Angeles area Sunday.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared at the Los Angeles Convention Center before thousands of supporters.

"Tonight, I am asking you not only to come out and vote but to bring your friends, your uncles, your aunts, your fellow workers," Sanders said.

The rally on behalf of the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination also included performances by the hip-hop group Public Enemy Radio and Latin Grammy award-winning singer Ana Tijoux and speeches by actor Dick Van Dyke, comedian Sarah Silverman and self-described artist, organizer and freedom fighter Patrisse Cullors.

The record turnout by voters for a California presidential primary was more than 9 million in 2008, when there were contested primaries for both the Democratic and Republican nominations, according to figures provided by the Secretary of State's Office.

More than 8.5 million votes were cast in the 2016 primary when both parties' nominations had already been assured.

The record percentage turnout of eligible voters was 72.6% in 1976, when current and former California governors were seeking their party's nominations, Jerry Brown and Ronald Reagan.

Since then, turnout has topped 50% only in 1980, 2000 and 2008. Turnout in 2016 was 47.72%.

Earlier Sunday, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard used a town hall to encourage supporters of her bid for the nomination to make certain "there is not a single person on your cellphone contact list that you haven't talked to" and "you've sent those messages to everybody you know on Facebook" to boost turnout on her behalf.

"Don't think your voice doesn't matter," Gabbard said at The Majestic Downtown event venue. "Don't stay home and not cast your vote because you think your voice won't be heard. It is the only thing that matters. It is the only thing that can bring about this change."