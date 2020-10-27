Go here for an interview with Ryu's opponent, Nithya Raman.

After working in county government and public affairs, David Ryu was elected to the L.A. City Council five years ago to represent Council District 4, which stretches from Silver Lake to Sherman Oaks.

Since taking office, Ryu, the first Korean-American elected to the City Council, has pushed through a ban on political contributions from developers who have business before the city and has been involved in setting up housing for the homeless.

He now faces newcomer Nithya Raman in the Nov. 3 run-off election as he seeks a second term on the City Council.

The Eastsider conducted a Q&A with Ryu via Zoom and discussed numerous topics, some of which were solicited from Eastsider readers.

Here is a summary of his answers:

Homelessness

Emphasizing that he has more experience than his opponent in developing housing for the homeless, Ryu said he has created nearly 600 units of homeless housing, with eight projects and 300 beds open today. Another 300 beds and five to seven projects are currently underway.

He also said vulnerable renters need to be protected by building affordable and moderate-income housing while preserving the current stock of affordable units. Health laws must also be reformed to help the most critically mentally ill, Ryu said.

Preserving Neighborhood Character While Expanding Housing

Ryu said he has experience working in communities while expanding housing stock. When developing housing, he meets often with members of the nearby community - starting with when a housing project is “basically just the seed of an idea,” he said. He noted that some people are bound to be resistant even after he has worked with them for awhile, but others eventually come to support the project.

He points to the old Gardner Public Library in Hollywood as one of his first projects, saying some people who resisted it at first later came to like it. (The former library on Gardner Street is now a 30-bed women’s shelter.)

City Spending Priorities

When asked what could be cut from the city budget, Ryu said he is trying not to cut anything. “Cuts to our vulnerable communities and deferred maintenance only cost us more in the long run,” Ryu said.

He supports saving money on the LAPD by turning to other models of public safety, such as the Office of Violence Prevention that he introduced. He sad he prioritizes the most vulnerable communities, such as housing, aging and social services. He added that he supported cutting the LAPD budget, and halting pay raises during the fiscal crisis. “But what I do not support is cutting the police budget by 98 percent.”

Law Enforcement

Ryu says reforms are needed at the LAPD, including its recruitment and training. He has also introduced legislation to establish the office of violence prevention, which would invest in alternatives to police, such as more mental health professionals and outreach workers.

“We … need to get police officers off the jobs that they shouldn’t have to do, shouldn’t be asked to do, nor do they even want to do,” Ryu said.

He said he has also made efforts at early intervention, by saving funding for after-school programs, and building a children’s savings account program.

How Well the City has Responded to the COVID-19 Pandemic

“The city needs to do more,” Ryu said

When the city faced a shortage of COVID-19 tests in March, Ryu said he directly negotiated an international deal to bring in tests. In April, Ryu started fighting for rent forgiveness and relief for small businesses and property owners, he said. He has also joined a coalition to demand rent and mortgage forgiveness, and has put forth a plan to cancel rent and help small landlords by having the city absorb rental and utility debt.

“The time for austerity is over," Ryu said. "Government must step up to protect people.”

Environment Issues

He said he was one of the earliest backers of SB 100, a state Senate bill requiring renewable energy and zero-carbon resources for 100 percent of electric retail sales to end-use customers by 2045. He has also signed on to L.A.’s Green New Deal, helping make L.A. the most solar-powered city in the nation, Ryu said. He added that he has brought zero-emission/all-electric transit to his district.

"We need an all-electric transit [system] with 100 percent clean energy by 2030," Ryu said.

He has also introduced telecommuting legislation, co-authored a bill requiring vegans option at all city-owned facilities.

City Hall Corruption

Ryu noted that this was one of the main issues he ran on in 2015.

He said he was the first candidate in City Council history to refuse developer donations. He also created the city's “developer dollar ban,” which blocks political contributions from developers who have business before the city. He introduced it three time before it became law last year.

He now wants to push reform further with a bill to bring an independent inspector general to City Hall. He also favors expanding the City Council and publicly financing local elections.

“I am the only Council member to refuse developer donations - not just now, but in the history of the City Council," Ryu said. "I am the only Council member that publishes all my spending online.”

Street Repair

A reader submitted a question about street conditions in Silver Lake, asking what the candidates would do to get the roads repaved.

Ryu said that when he entered office, the city was only fixing the least damaged streets. Roads with bigger problems were supposedly too damaged to repair, especially concrete streets. Ryu said he has fought to include all streets for repair, including alleyways and “withdrawn streets.”

These withdrawn roads have now been reinserted into the streets plan, and there’s now a budget to fix roads that are in poorer condition. As for the concrete streets, Ryu said he commissioned his own crew early on to to work on them.