Go here for an interview with Raman's opponent, David Ryu

In last March's primary election, Nithya Raman managed a relatively rare feat for a first-time candidate running for L.A. City Council. She forced an incumbent councilmember into a run-off election.

On Nov. 3, voters will decide if Raman or incumbent David Ryu will represent Council District 4, which includes portions of Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

Raman has a history of putting together activist organizations: Transparent Chennai, which worked with residents in the slums of India, and SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition in Los Angeles. She is also Co-Chair of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council’s Homelessness Committee, and was the first executive director of Time’s Up Entertainment, which advocated for equity and safety for women in the entertainment industry.

The Eastsider conducted a Q&A with Raman via Zoom and discussed numerous topics, some of which were solicited from Eastsider readers. Here is a summary of Raman's answers.

Homelessness

As might be expected (given Raman’s background), this topic drew her lengthiest answer.

“One of the things we need to do is to actually stop one of the approaches we’ve been taking here in Los Angeles, which has been primarily one of responding to homelessness with police first - with criminalization first,” Raman said.

She favors a response to homelessness that leads with outreach and services first. She proposed setting up teams of outreach and mental health workers who live in the same neighborhoods where homeless encampments are located. They then learn about the homeless situation in their specific area, and even learn every homeless resident by name.

Raman notes also that, of course, we need more shelter beds and housing - but that the city’s investments in that area has been expensive and slow.

At the same time, she wants to ensure that people who do have homes don’t lose them. One idea: Supply a lawyer to everyone facing eviction - something that has already begun under an “emergency eviction defense” program. Emergency rental assistance also ought to go to more people, Raman said.

Finally, she said that a better job needs to done to enforce the tenant protections that are already on the books.

Preserving Neighborhood Character While Expanding Housing

Currently, when we put up new housing units for the homeless, we do it one project at a time, Raman said. The city should look at all resources available to us, including city owned properties such as little used parking lots or dilapidated housing. The city also needs to look for opportunities to invite in non-profit partners.

City Spending Priorities: Where where the city could spend less

Raman pointed out two areas to look at - where spending had expanded for police, and where salary increases had been agreed too.

How Well has the City has Responded to the COVID-19 Pandemic?

It depends on the individual program - some of which can be made more efficient, she said.

For example, the small business loans and grants have not been fully spent yet. Though there have been tens of thousands of applicants, very few businesses have been provided access, and there has been little transparency in the process.

Law Enforcement

“Right now in Los Angeles, we send armed police to do a range of things for which armed police response in many cases are not necessary, and in some ways can inappropriate or even harmful in those situations,” Raman said.

She favors sending trained responders to specific situations instead of a blanket police response. For example (as noted above), sending mental health experts and outreach workers to issues involving homeless encampments.

Environment Issues

Both candidates have talked about the environmental needs of Los Angeles. As for where to put the focus of that effort, Raman said Los Angeles can tell its Department of Water and Power to run the city on 100 percent renewables by the year 2030. Though the DWP is already aiming for 100 percent renewables by 2050, climate and energy researchers say the earlier date is possible, Raman said. She also said the city can tighten emissions requirements at the Port of Los Angeles.

City Hall Corruption

Raman favors publicly financed elections, noting that the bulk of campaign funding is coming from corporations, real estate interests and others seeking influence. Until a public financing system comes into place, however, candidates always have the option saying no to corporate funding.

She also pointed out that the city has an ethics commission, but that it needs funding.

Street Repairs

A reader submitted a question about street conditions in Silver Lake, asking what the candidates would do to get the roads repaved.

Raman said this problem is everywhere, not just Silver Lake, and that many sidewalks are in poor condition as well. She said we should focus on preventative maintenance, before the problems start - rather than waiting until our streets start falling apart and then addressing the problem. “We need to be thinking about doing maintenance proactively,” she said.