The latest update of this week's election results revealed little change in several local, state and federal races, including high-profile Council District 4 contest between incumbent David Ryu and challenger Nithya Raman.

Raman was leading with 52.40% of the vote compared to Ryu with 47.60%, said the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk reported on Thursday. The race to represent Council District 4 -- which includes portions of Los Feliz and Silver Lake -- has drawn widespread attention as a sign of resurgent progressive politics.

Here are updated voting results for other races as of Thursday at 5 p.m.:

LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL

4th District

Includes all or parts of Silver Lake, Los Feliz, and Griffith Park.

  • NITHYA RAMAN (N) - 61,183 - 52.40%
  • DAVID RYU (N) - 55,581 - 47.60%

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE

28th District

  • ADAM B. SCHIFF (D) - 210,462 votes - 73.58%
  • ERIC EARLY (R) - 75,551 votes - 26.42%

34th District

40th District

STATE SENATOR

25th District

Includes parts of Atwater, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, and Highland Park.

  • ANTHONY J. PORTANTINO (D) - 236,728 - 65.81%
  • KATHLEEN HAZELTON (R) - 122,979 - 34.19%

STATE ASSEMBLY

41st District

Includes all or parts of Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Highland Park, and Monterey Hills.

  • CHRIS HOLDEN (D) - 117,215 - 70.05%
  • ROBIN A. HVIDSTON (R) - 50,120 - 29.95%

43rd District

Includes all or parts of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Griffith Park, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, and Virgil Village.

  • LAURA FRIEDMAN (D) - 129,255 - 70.70%
  • MIKE GRAVES (R) - 53,571 - 29.30%

51st District

Includes all or parts of Atwater Village, Boyle Heights, City Terrace, Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, East Hollywood, East L.A., Echo Park, El Sereno, Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills, Mount Washington, and Silver Lake.

  • WENDY CARRILLO (D) - 103,580 - 100.00%

53rd District

Includes all or parts of Boyle Heights, City Terrace, East Hollywood, East L.A., Echo Park, Silver Lake, Virgil Village.

  • MIGUEL SANTIAGO (D) - 51,196 - 56.58%
  • GODFREY SANTOS PLATA (D) - 39,285 - 43.42%

58th District

Includes part of East L.A.

  • CRISTINA GARCIA (D) - 95,986 - 74.73%
  • MARGARET VILLA (G) - 32,453 - 25.27%

So far, more than 3.5 million ballots, which amounts to nearly 62% of eligible Los Angeles County voters, had been tabulated. An estimated 791,200 ballots still need to be counted. 

It's going to be a while before all the votes are counted and verified. Vote by Mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day will be counted if received through Friday, November 20.

