The latest update of this week's election results revealed little change in several local, state and federal races, including high-profile Council District 4 contest between incumbent David Ryu and challenger Nithya Raman.
Raman was leading with 52.40% of the vote compared to Ryu with 47.60%, said the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk reported on Thursday. The race to represent Council District 4 -- which includes portions of Los Feliz and Silver Lake -- has drawn widespread attention as a sign of resurgent progressive politics.
Here are updated voting results for other races as of Thursday at 5 p.m.:
LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL
4th District
Includes all or parts of Silver Lake, Los Feliz, and Griffith Park.
- NITHYA RAMAN (N) - 61,183 - 52.40%
- DAVID RYU (N) - 55,581 - 47.60%
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE
28th District
- ADAM B. SCHIFF (D) - 210,462 votes - 73.58%
- ERIC EARLY (R) - 75,551 votes - 26.42%
34th District
- JIMMY GOMEZ (D) - 88,388 - 52.83%
- DAVID KIM (D) - 78,910 - 47.17%
- Go here for our story on this race
40th District
- LUCILLE ROYBAL-ALLARD (D) - 102,060 - 73.03%
- C ANTONIO DELGADO (R) - 37,686 - 26.97%
- Go here for our story on this race
STATE SENATOR
25th District
Includes parts of Atwater, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, and Highland Park.
- ANTHONY J. PORTANTINO (D) - 236,728 - 65.81%
- KATHLEEN HAZELTON (R) - 122,979 - 34.19%
STATE ASSEMBLY
41st District
Includes all or parts of Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Highland Park, and Monterey Hills.
- CHRIS HOLDEN (D) - 117,215 - 70.05%
- ROBIN A. HVIDSTON (R) - 50,120 - 29.95%
43rd District
Includes all or parts of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Griffith Park, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, and Virgil Village.
- LAURA FRIEDMAN (D) - 129,255 - 70.70%
- MIKE GRAVES (R) - 53,571 - 29.30%
51st District
Includes all or parts of Atwater Village, Boyle Heights, City Terrace, Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, East Hollywood, East L.A., Echo Park, El Sereno, Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills, Mount Washington, and Silver Lake.
- WENDY CARRILLO (D) - 103,580 - 100.00%
53rd District
Includes all or parts of Boyle Heights, City Terrace, East Hollywood, East L.A., Echo Park, Silver Lake, Virgil Village.
- MIGUEL SANTIAGO (D) - 51,196 - 56.58%
- GODFREY SANTOS PLATA (D) - 39,285 - 43.42%
58th District
Includes part of East L.A.
- CRISTINA GARCIA (D) - 95,986 - 74.73%
- MARGARET VILLA (G) - 32,453 - 25.27%
So far, more than 3.5 million ballots, which amounts to nearly 62% of eligible Los Angeles County voters, had been tabulated. An estimated 791,200 ballots still need to be counted.
It's going to be a while before all the votes are counted and verified. Vote by Mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day will be counted if received through Friday, November 20.
A Note From The Publisher
Community News Matters: Support The Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
Thank you to all the readers who helped us get through the past six months by donating and becoming Eastsider sponsors. Your generosity, along with a grant from Facebook, allowed us to continue bringing you breaking news, features and extensive coronavirus coverage.
But we still need your help. To continue producing this website, we will need to rely much more heavily than in the past on support from readers like you. For that reason, The Eastsider has launched a fall fundraiser.
Please consider giving so that we can keep the Eastsider appearing on your phone, laptop and desktop computer. We’re determined to keep you informed and connected to your community.
Please make your contribution by filling out the form below or click or tap here.
Sincerely,
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
- The Eastsider
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.