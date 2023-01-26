"We're in the fight of our lives for the future of our country," Schiff, D-Burbank, said in a statement announcing his bid. "Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists, who care only about gaining power and keeping it. And our economy is simply not working for millions of Americans, who are working harder than ever just to get by.
"And at this moment, we need a fighter for our democracy and our families, which is why I'm launching my campaign to be the next U.S. Senator for California."
Schiff is the second prominent Democratic member of Congress to announce a bid for Feinstein's seat. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, announced her candidacy last week.
Feinstein, 89, has held the seat since 1992.
Schiff, 62, is in his 11th term in the House of Representatives. He was first elected to Congress in 2000.
"We need a fighter in the U.S. Senate who has been at the center of the struggle for our democracy and our economy," Schiff said. "To achieve universal health care for all Americans. To protect our environment, while creating millions of new green jobs by tracking the climate crisis head-on. To work tirelessly to protect our democracy by getting money out of politics and expanding the right to vote. To fight for workers, working families, and the middle class. To build affordable housing and keep people safe. To protect our rights. To deliver."
Schiff's announcement comes a day after he was removed by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff was previously the chair of the panel.
"The fight for our democracy and working families is part of the same struggle. Because if our democracy isn't delivering for Americans, they'll look for alternatives, like a dangerous demagogue who promises that he alone can fix it," Schiff said.
