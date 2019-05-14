Ten months from election day, the race for the Los Angeles City Council District 14 seat now has attracted its latest candidate.

Jamie Tijerina, a scientist and community activist, has joined school board president Mónica García and former state senator Kevin de León in the race to replace José Huízar on the City Council next year once he reaches his term limit.

Tijerina, a scientific researcher at CalTech and the president of the Highland Park Heritage Trust, is running to represent a district that includes includes Boyle Heights, El Sereno, Northeast Los Angeles and parts of Downtown.

“We are at a turning point in Los Angeles," Tijerina said in a campaign press release on April 25. "The decisions that are made at City Hall now will have a lasting impact on our city for decades to come."

