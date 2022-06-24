Silver Lake -- Neighborhood Council member and trans candidate Maebe A. Girlon Thursday declared a second-place primary victory in a race for U.S. Congress.
She said this will make her the first trans, non-binary person to make it into a general election for a U.S. Congressional seat.
Girl received 12.85% of the vote in the June 7 primary for California's 30th Congressional District, according to the most recent vote tally. Her nearest competitor, Republican Ronda Kennedy, is more than 4 points behind. Kennedy did not respond to a request for comment.
If that lead holds, Girl will compete against U.S. House Rep. Adam Schiff in the November general election. Schiff currently has 62.48% of the vote.
Another vote update is expected Friday.
She added that this will also be the first time Schiff - after 11 terms in Congress - faces a Democratic challenger from the left in the general election. Schiff has previously faced only Republicans and independents.
In an interview with the The Eastsider last May, Girl said her presence in the November runoff would "move (Schiff) further left” even if she didn't win.
Girl first came to Los Angeles nine years ago from the Chicago area. She then became involved with the drag world, eventually developing an act that included political numbers. From there, she started thinking about running for office, partly inspired by the election of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
It was only after she was elected to the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council that Girl found out no other drag performer had won office in the state - or perhaps even the country. In 2020, Girl made her first bid for Congress, coming in third place in the primary behind Schiff and Republican Eric Early.
Girl currently serves as an At-Large Representative and Treasurer for the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council, in addition to serving as Co-Chair of the Budget & Finance Committee and Co-Chair of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Housing & Homelessness. She also still works as a drag queen and a restaurant server.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.