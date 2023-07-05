Homeless man in Echo Park

Spending related to Mayor Karen Bass' Inside Safe program to dismantle homeless encampments and bring unhoused people indoors has reached nearly $40 million, according to a report presented today.

The money has gone to renting hotel rooms, keeping the L.A. Grand Hotel open for another year to house formerly unhoused people, service providers, paying overtime to Los Angeles Police Department officers and reimbursing the city's Department of Transportation, according to the fourth report to the L.A. City Council's Housing and Homelessness Committee on the Homelessness Emergency Account.

