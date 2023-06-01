Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
The director of Animal Care Services in Long Beach was nominated to head of the L.A. Animal Services department, which has had a vacancy in leadership since April 2021.
Staycee Dains was chosen by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to fill the position, replacing former LAAS General Manager Brenda Barnette, who retired.
Dains will build the department into a "model for humane and compassionate animal care and constituent services," the mayor said in a statement. Bass and the City Council recently approved an 18% increase to the department's budget that will be used to "protect the welfare of animals" in the city.
"I am honored and humbled to be selected to serve the city of Los Angeles as general manager for animal services," Dains said. "I am eager to work closely with staff, volunteers and the community to find common ground, and to expand and build programs that both save lives and safeguard the public."
According to the mayor's office, Dains has more than 20 years of experience as a leader in animal welfare.
During her years with the City of Long Beach, Dains led the development of Long Beach Animal Care Services' "Compassion Saves" operating model -- intended to reduce euthanasia and increase pet adoption rates through various programs.
Dains also developed and implemented programs that improve staff and volunteer morale and involvement, according to Bass' office.
Dain's last day with the city of Long Beach will be June 30.
In October 2022, former City Councilman Paul Koretz -- who chaired the council's animal welfare committee -- released a 46-page report in which he said the department has been the victim of a "chronic budget issue" and is in need of "much more personnel and a drastic increase of its funding."
City shelters have reached critical levels of overcrowding due to a combination of factors, including continued chronic pet overpopulation, the aforementioned staffing issues and increased owner surrenders brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bass' appointment will be referred to the council's Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee, followed by a vote of approval by the City Council.
