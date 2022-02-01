Whether they voted for Nithya Raman or not, most people would probably agree that her first year on the City Council was unusual.

The Silver Lake resident began her campaign in the crest of a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic. The turn-out in the November 2020 District 4 run-off election was more than four times higher than the prior Council elections (the 2020 city elections having been consolidated with the presidential contest).

And when it was over, Raman had managed to unseat well-funded incumbent David Ryu. A former volunteer and activist, Raman had landed in the heart of L.A. politics.

Before the end of the first year, Raman saw several staff members leave; she faced a recall effort only a few months after she took office; and lost many of the neighborhoods and voters that elected her under redistricting. On top of that, she and her family had to deal with COVID - twice.

The Eastsider caught up with the Councilmember with some questions about her first year in office. Here are some of her responses:

Obstacles since taking office

Homelessness was Raman’s leading issue during the campaign. She had worked as a volunteer before that, running a shower program, and getting people connected to case management services. At some point, she thought to herself, “This is work that the city should be doing.”

Her team now works through “the tangled web of service providers,” organizing more than a thousand outreach visits to encampments across the district, she said. They have helped more than 200 people move indoors - 21% of District 4’s unsheltered population.

The big obstacle, though, is citywide coordination.

“There is no strategy,” she said. “Whether you're thinking countywide or whether you're thinking citywide, we have created a system here in Los Angeles where every council district essentially does their own thing in response to homelessness ... There is no coordination across boundaries. There's no prioritization of city resources to allocate them to where they're most desperately needed. And this leads to absolutely absurd situations.

“We had a woman, for example, who lived a few hundred feet outside of our district boundaries until they changed recently, and we have a shelter that's down the street from her. And she wanted to go into that shelter. And not a single person had talked to her about it because she hadn't been in the district."

Anti-camping sites

Raman said she has no plans to designate any part of District 4 as an anti-camping site. She notes that it takes about as much time and energy to pass and enforce the new anti-camping ordinance as it does to find shelter.

“I think the goal with any of these pieces of legislation around homelessness ... is to end homelessness and to get people indoors. I don't want to push tents across the street. I want to get people indoors. So let's do that.”

Redistricting

As the result of a once-a-decade redistricting process, Raman lost about 40% of the district that elected her, including Hancock Park, Miracle Mile, Park La Brea, Mid-City, some of Hollywood, and part of Silver Lake. In exchange, she gained large sections of the San Fernando Valley, including Encino, Studio City, and a part of Reseda, while also retaining Sherman Oaks.

The bright spot here, she said, is that her territory in the Valley might be easier to coordinate.

“I have Ventura Boulevard all the way from the 101 to Lindley. So it’s a coherent geographic stretch, and I think it will enable us to provide services to those small businesses more effectively and really have economies of scale in the kinds of support we’re able to provide them.

"It will enable us to think about transportation projects more interestingly because we have a more coherent stretch of both those big cross streets and the LA River. And I think that it will also enable us to put more resources into addressing housing and homelessness issues in the Valley, but in a more geographically contiguous way.”

Did anything else surprise her about the job?

One of the biggest surprises about sitting on the Council, she said, is how much of the job is management. She oversees a team of 30 people, including four assigned to homelessness. That's much larger than many other local and state officials, she said.

“We are the first point of contact for so many constituents. And I think we have to be more structured, more responsive, and more effective as a result. More energetic.”

The attempt to recall her

Last spring, a recall was launched against Raman, spearheaded by Allison Cohen, publisher of the now-defunct Los Feliz Ledger. How did she respond and how does she view it now that the recall effort has failed?

“My response at that time was to say we'll stay focused on the issues that brought us into the seat, and that's exactly what we've continued to do. To my knowledge, they didn’t submit a single signature for that recall. My hope is that people see that we're focused on the work.”

COVID at home

Early in January, Raman tested positive for COVID, along with her husband and two children.

“It was a little bit like déjà vu,” Raman said. “When I started in Council ... we had a nanny who was providing care for my twins. Preschool was not in person. And she got COVID. And she was sick for months. And so when I first started at the Council, we had both the kids home. Both my husband and I were starting in new jobs. This was pre-vaccine. When I first started, we were in quarantine because we had been exposed to the nanny who had COVID. We didn't get it then.

“And I started this year in the same way. This time we were in isolation, because we all had COVID - post-vaccine, post-boosting for my husband and me. Obviously, we weren't as sick as my nanny got. We all had relatively mild cases and recovered fairly quickly.

“But to me it was a real underscoring of how unique this first year of office has been, certainly compared to the experiences that so many of my colleagues have had in office. This has been, and people say this all the time, but it is truly unprecedented times.”

What are her strengths and weaknesses?

When asked what her strengths were in her first year in office, Raman cited her management skills and her team.

“One of my strengths is ... trying to match the scale of the problems that we face in the city with the energy and the focused attention you need in order to be able to take them on."

Her weaknesses?

“You know, a first-year is a building year. And it takes a lot of work hiring, training, all of that stuff. I wish that I had done a better job of communicating what the work was and what the challenges are that we're facing through this first year,” she said.

“I think we did an effective job of that during the campaign. I'm doing more of that now. But I wish that we had done so much more of it over this past because I think it's really, really important, especially at this moment in LA, enduring the pandemic, when there's a layer of uncertainty to so much.

“I think regular communication from your elected representatives that grapples with these uncertainties and grapples with these challenges is important.”

Councilmember Bonin decides not to seek reelection

Councilmember Mike Bonin of the 11th District, whose views on homelessness seem to align with Raman’s, said he will not un for a third term. In a Twitter reply, he said he has long struggled with depression, and now plans to focus on his health and well-being.

Raman's reaction:

“I don't want to speak for him, because I think he’s spoken very very movingly about the challenges that he himself is facing. But I think one of the issues that he’s drawn attention to in his announcement that he was leaving is that I think the job has taken a toll on his mental health.

“And I think that the same uncertainty that I mentioned to you earlier is playing out in ways that have sometimes resulted in less patience for constituents for problem solving or for dealing with some of the issues that we're facing as residents .... The fact that he chose to not run again I think is really an indication of how hard local government can be on our electeds. And I hope that we can get to a place where we all have a little more patience and compassionate joy in our city.”

What do you do for fun?

Speaking of mental health among our elected officials, what does Raman do to relax?

“I’ve been trying to teach my kids hiking ... to have the energy for hiking. They have been remarkably slow so far,” she said.

“We hike mostly in Griffith Park. There was a video that I took over the weekend where they're walking more slowly than usual … It’s really astounding. And then they saw me videoing, and they both just stopped. And I was like, aw Jeez Louise.

“But I bribe them ... ‘OK, we get to that point, and you get you get an M&M. You get to that point, you get to have your apple-juice box. And then we get to the top and come home and you get to watch an hour of TV.'”

Whatever works, she said.