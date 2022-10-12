The election - and the election spending - continues heating up in the race for City Council in District 13.
About $4 million has so far flowed into the contest between incumbent Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell and labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez. That amount includes the June primary and the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
Total direct campaign contributions to both candidates now top $1.2 million. Direct contributions, however, are dwarfed by the approximately $2.7 million in spending from groups independent of the candidates.
One notable change between the primary and general elections: There has been no independent spending so far against Soto-Martinez during the general election. By contrast, the challenger faced more than half a million dollars worth of independent attack media leading to the June primary.
Here are some of the latest totals, including the primary and general election, from the City Ethics Commission, updated through Sept. 24.
Mitch O’Farrell
Direct contributions: $806,179
Independent spending in support: $1,687,426
Independent spending against: $252,630
Some independent supporters:
Communities United to Re-Elect Mitch O’Farrell for City Council 2022 - sponsored by Equity California, a statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization: $640,884.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
