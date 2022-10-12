Chart showing campaign contributions to City Council candidates Mitch O'Farrell and Hugo Soto-Martinez

Campaign contributions for Mitch O'Farrell (orange) and Hugo Soto-Martinez (blue) through Sept. 24. Includes contributions for the primary and general elections.

The election - and the election spending - continues heating up in the race for City Council in District 13.

About $4 million has so far flowed into the contest between incumbent Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell and labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez. That amount includes the June primary and the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

