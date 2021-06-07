Here are some Eastside items of interest we came across in this week's city, county and neighborhood council agendas:
East Los Angeles
The LA County Board of Supervisors will consider approving $2.75 million on new synthetic soccer fields and other improvements at Belvedere Park. (Item 47)
Elysian Valley
Police are scheduled to talk about motor vehicles that have been spotted on the L.A. River pedestrian/bike path -- and on the concrete river channel itself.
El Sereno
A proposed 42-home development at Lombardy and Eastern is coming up before the L.A. City Council (Item 7)
Silver Lake
The City Council will have the final say on whether to declare Richard Neutra's Reunion House a city historic landmark. (Item 5)
