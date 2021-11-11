Freeway underpasses in Glassell Park and Silver Lake. Schools in Echo Park and Historic Filipinotown. Parks in Boyle Heights and East Hollywood.

These are some of the 16 sites on the Eastside where City Council members want to enforce the recently updated anti-camping ordinance that bans encampments, sleeping and obstructing sidewalks and other public places. Those locations are mapped below

Dozens of anti-camping sites have been designated so far citywide.

On the Eastside, some of the sites have already been approved while others are still pending. And there could be more added in the months ahead.

So far, City Councilmembers Kevin De Leon of District 14 and and Mitch O'Farrell of District 13 have taken the lead in identifying Eastside sites, which must be within 500 feet of schools, parks, homeless shelters and other sensitive locations.

Meanwhile, Gil Cedillo of Council District 1 has not filed any sites for consideration and approval by the City Council. Neither has Councilmember Nithya Raman, an outspoken critic of the law, in Council District 4. "The Councilmember has not filed and does not have any plans to file prohibited sites at this time," said a spokesperson for Raman.

The ordinance includes several steps, including:

Unhoused residents at the sites must be offered shelter, housing and other services

Signage must be posted and notice given when the the ordinance will be enforced for the area

Belongings will be removed and the site cleaned after the homeless are gone

Critics of the anti-camping law say it is inhumane and makes homelessness a crime. But supporters argue it offers a compassionate and secure alternative to living on the streets.