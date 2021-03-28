Neighborhood councils are the closest and most accessible layer of government for most Los Angeles residents, influencing the very streets right outside your door. They weigh in on new buildings, homeless encampments, public safety, and more.
This year, voting in the upcoming neighborhood council elections will be held entirely by mail as a result of the pandemic.
If you plan to vote on or before election day, there isn't much time left to apply online and receive a mail-in ballot. (FYI: Some councils will require you submit identification with your ballot application)
In many neighborhoods, such as Atwater Village and Echo Park, the deadline to apply online for the mail-in form is this Tuesday, March 30, for the April 6 election. For other neighborhoods, such as Boyle Heights and Eagle Rock, the mail-in-ballot deadline is exactly a week after that on Tuesday, April 6 for the April 13 election.
LA Neighborhood Council Election Resources
Apply online for a mail-in ballot
Download and print a paper mail-in form
Current candidates in each neighborhood, and their statements
L.A. Neighborhood Council Vote-by-Mail Application Deadlines
Arroyo Seco (includes Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills, and Mt. Washington) (Region 8)
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021
- Election Day - April 6, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021
- Election Day - April 6, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
Elysian Valley Riverside (Region 7)
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021
- Election Day - April 6, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
Historic Highland Park (Region 8)
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021
- Election Day - April 13, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021
- Election Day - April 6, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021
- Election Day - April 6, 2021
- Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021
- Election Day - April 6, 2021
