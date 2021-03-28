Neighborhood councils are the closest and most accessible layer of government for most Los Angeles residents, influencing the very streets right outside your door. They weigh in on new buildings, homeless encampments, public safety, and more.

This year, voting in the upcoming neighborhood council elections will be held entirely by mail as a result of the pandemic.

If you plan to vote on or before election day, there isn't much time left to apply online and receive a mail-in ballot. (FYI: Some councils will require you submit identification with your ballot application)

In many neighborhoods, such as Atwater Village and Echo Park, the deadline to apply online for the mail-in form is this Tuesday, March 30, for the April 6 election. For other neighborhoods, such as Boyle Heights and Eagle Rock, the mail-in-ballot deadline is exactly a week after that on Tuesday, April 6 for the April 13 election.

LA Neighborhood Council Election Resources

Apply online for a mail-in ballot

Download and print a paper mail-in form

Current candidates in each neighborhood, and their statements

2021 NC Voter Guide

L.A. Neighborhood Council Vote-by-Mail Application Deadlines

Arroyo Seco (includes Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills, and Mt. Washington) (Region 8)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Atwater Village (Region 7)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021

March 30, 2021 Election Day - April 6, 2021

Boyle Heights (Region 8)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Cypress Park(Region 8)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Eagle Rock (Region 8)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Echo Park (Region 7)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021

- March 30, 2021 Election Day - April 6, 2021

El Sereno (LA-32) (Region 8)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Elysian Valley Riverside (Region 7)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021

- March 30, 2021 Election Day - April 6, 2021

Glassell Park (Region 8)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Hermon (Region 8)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Historic Highland Park (Region 8)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Lincoln Heights (Region 8)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Los Feliz (Region 7)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021

- March 30, 2021 Election Day - April 6, 2021

Rampart Village (Region 7)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021

- March 30, 2021 Election Day - April 6, 2021

Silver Lake (Region 7)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - March 30, 2021

- March 30, 2021 Election Day - April 6, 2021