The last day to vote in in several Eastside neighborhood council elections is tomorrow, Tuesday, April 13. Councils holding elections include those that represent Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Hermon, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills and Mount Washington.

However, you won't be able to cast a ballot in person. In fact, you won't be able to vote at all if you have not already applied for and received your mail-in ballot.

Officials who oversee the L.A. neighborhood council system decided that voting-by-mail would be the safest way to hold elections given the pandemic.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by April 13 to be counted or dropped off at a designated ballot box. Go here for the list of candidates and their statements.

Those who are eligible to vote this round of elections have until tomorrow, April 6, to apply online for a mail-in ballot. Go here for the list of candidates and their statements.

April 13 L.A. Neighborhood Council Elections

Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council

(Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills, Mount Washington

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

El Sereno (LA-32)

Glassell Park

Hermon

Historic Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

This week's voting comes after a different group of councils held elections last Tuesday.