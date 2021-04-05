The first batch of this year's Eastside neighborhood council elections will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, April 6, in Atwater Village, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Los Feliz, Rampart Village and Silver Lake.

However, you won't be able to cast a ballot in person. In fact, you won't be able to vote at all if you have not already applied for and received your mail-in ballot.

Officials who oversee the L.A. neighborhood council system decided that voting-by-mail would be the safest way to hold elections given the pandemic.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by April 6 to be counted or dropped off at a designated ballot box. Go here for the list of candidates and their statements.

Second Round of L.A. Neighborhood Council Elections

Meanwhile, a second round of council elections will be held next week on Tuesday, April 13 for a different set of neighborhoods: Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Hermon, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills and Mount Washington.

Those who are eligible to vote this round of elections have until tomorrow, April 6, to apply online for a mail-in ballot. Go here for the list of candidates and their statements.

Election Day by L.A. Neighborhood Council

Atwater Village

Election Day - April 6, 2021

Cypress Park

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Eagle Rock

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Echo Park

Election Day - April 6, 2021

El Sereno (LA-32)

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Elysian Valley Riverside

Election Day - April 6, 2021

Glassell Park

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Hermon

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Historic Highland Park

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Lincoln Heights

Vote-By-Mail Application Period Ends - April 6, 2021

- April 6, 2021 Election Day - April 13, 2021

Los Feliz

Election Day - April 6, 2021

Rampart Village

Election Day - April 6, 2021

Silver Lake

Election Day - April 6, 2021