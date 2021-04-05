The first batch of this year's Eastside neighborhood council elections will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, April 6, in Atwater Village, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Los Feliz, Rampart Village and Silver Lake.
However, you won't be able to cast a ballot in person. In fact, you won't be able to vote at all if you have not already applied for and received your mail-in ballot.
Officials who oversee the L.A. neighborhood council system decided that voting-by-mail would be the safest way to hold elections given the pandemic.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by April 6 to be counted or dropped off at a designated ballot box. Go here for the list of candidates and their statements.
Second Round of L.A. Neighborhood Council Elections
Meanwhile, a second round of council elections will be held next week on Tuesday, April 13 for a different set of neighborhoods: Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Hermon, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills and Mount Washington.
Those who are eligible to vote this round of elections have until tomorrow, April 6, to apply online for a mail-in ballot. Go here for the list of candidates and their statements.
