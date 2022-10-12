Hugo Soto-Martinez

Hugo Soto-Martinez has never been elected to public office. He has spent his career as a labor organizer. But during the June's primary, Soto-Martinez emerged as the top vote-getter with more than 40% of the vote -- substantially ahead of incumbent Mitch O'Farrell.

Now, Soto-Martinez is seeking a repeat of his June victory in the Nov. 8 runoff with O'Farrell. 

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

