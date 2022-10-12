Hugo Soto-Martinez has never been elected to public office. He has spent his career as a labor organizer. But during the June's primary, Soto-Martinez emerged as the top vote-getter with more than 40% of the vote -- substantially ahead of incumbent Mitch O'Farrell.
Now, Soto-Martinez is seeking a repeat of his June victory in the Nov. 8 runoff with O'Farrell.
The Eastsider interviewed him at the beginning of September. Here are summaries of some of his responses.
3 Top Priorities
• Capping abandoned oil wells
• Affordable housing needs to be increased
• Citywide reduction in homelessness
Response to Homelessness
Create a council office to act immediately when an encampment is established and conduct an audit of all the empty or underused structures -- such as hotels, stores and office buildings -- that could be converted to permanent housing.
Housing Development: Is there too much? Too little?
The housing that has been built “has not been housing that working people, that essential workers can afford.” Between 20% to 30% of some new developments should include affordable units instead -- far above current levels, he said.
Defunding the police / Police reform
He did not specify how much he wants to move out of the police budget. Instead of deploying police to a homeless problem, he favors an unarmed response team with an EMT and a mental health clinician.
“We are giving the police all these responsibilities that, frankly, they don’t want to do,” he said.
Public Transportation
He favors a more robust biking system and broadening the definition of public transportation to include pedestrians as well as bikers. He also noted that Vision Zero - an initiative to reduce traffic fatalities to zero - is not properly staffed and also prefers a fare-free Metro system.
Quote:
"My entire life has been … supporting and empowering working people - the people that make this city run ... And I want to lead with those same values. We’re not beholden to the powerful, the connected, the people who have, unfortunately, destroyed this city.”
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.