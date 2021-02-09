On the day a private funeral service was held for former Councilman Tom LaBonge, two council members introduced a motion today seeking to have LaBonge's voice added to the recorded welcome message on the city's 311 information line.

If approved, the motion would direct the Information Technology Agency to add LaBonge to the MyLA311 message, saying, "Hi this is Tom LaBonge. Let's continue to enjoy and love Los Angeles."

The motion was introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez and seconded by Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who represents the district that LaBonge represented from 2001 to 2015.

"Tom's love for the city of Los Angeles was unwavering and his commitment to leading the life of a tireless and passionate public servant was unparalleled. The inspirational legacy he leaves behind is one of love for this great city," the motion states.

"Tom loved our libraries and our streets, our restaurants and our trails, but most of all, he loved us. Los Angeles is a better place because of Tom LaBonge. One of Tom's signature sayings is a profound directive to celebrate and take care of our city - 'Let's continue to enjoy and love Los Angeles."'

LaBonge died Jan. 7 at his Silver Lake home at age 67.