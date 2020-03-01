I Voted Sticker
Photo by Katrina Alexy

Election Day is Tuesday March 3. But you can cast your ballot in person today as well as Monday in any one of about 1,000 new Vote Centers across L.A. County.

Don't be surprised to find out on Tuesday that your long-time neighborhood polling place is gone.

Intead, look up where the new Vote Centers are located.  You can cast your ballot at any Vote Center in L.A. County, giving you more flexibility about where and when you can vote. 

The centers will be open:

• Sunday, March 1: 8 am to 5 pm

• Monday, March 2: 8 am to 5 pm

• Tuesday, March 3: 7 am to 8 pm

There have been concerns raised about the new voting system, and some problems have been reported, with a few Vote Centers failing to open and some staff and voters taking extra time to get acquainted with the new equipment. 

So, you might have more time to become familiar with the new set up and avoid the lines on election day.

