Election time is an opportunity to change history - and to visit the L.A. City College Student Union Cafeteria, if you haven't already.
Or to drop by Eagle Rock Plaza for the first time in awhile. Or the upper deck of Dodger Stadium - your first chance to go there since baseball season started
These are all serving as Vote Center locations in the Eastside of Los Angeles.
Altogether, the Eastside section of the City of Los Angeles and unincorporated East Los Angeles have more than 40 Vote Center locations, where you can vote in person - and around 29 Ballot Drop Boxes where you can drop off your ballot without facing a crowd. (That includes Vote Center locations that also have Drop Boxes.)
City College is among a handful of Vote Center that opened up on Oct. 24. The rest, including the plaza and the stadium - open on Oct. 30. All are open through November 2.
Vote Center Locations
East Los Angeles
- Belvedere Park, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez - Gymnasium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- East LA Rising Youth Club, 324 N McDonnell Ave - Gymnasium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- East Los Angeles Library, 4837 E 3rd St. - Meeting Room and Children’s Area/Lobby - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Eastmont Community Center, 701 Hoefner Ave - Room A, B, and C - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Los Angeles
- Abraham Lincoln High School, 3501 N Broadway - Small Court Gymnasium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Atwater Avenue Elementary School, 3271 Silver Lake Blvd - Auditorium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Barrio Action Youth and Family Center, 4927 Huntington Dr N Unit 200 - Gymnasium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Boyle Heights Senior Center, 2839 E 3rd St - Art Room - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Cal State University, Los Angeles, 5151 State University Dr - University Gymnasium - Hours: 10/24 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave - Outdoor, Upper Deck - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Eagle Rock Elementary School, 2057 Fair Park Ave - Multi-Purpose Room - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Eagle Rock Plaza, 2700 Colorado Blvd - Room 108 - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Eagle Rock Recreation Center, 1100 Eagle Vista Dr - Gymnasium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Echo Community Center, 313 Patton St - Gymnasium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Elysian Masonic Lodge, 1900 N Vermont Ave - Dining Room - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Elysian Park Therapeutic Rec Center, 929 Academy Rd - Multi-Purpose Room - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Elysian Valley Recreation Center - 1811 Ripple St - Gymnasium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Felicitas & Gonzalo Mendez High School, 1200 Plaza Del Sol E - Multi-Purpose Room - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Friendship Auditorium, 3201 Riverside Dr - Friendship Auditorium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Glassell Park Recreation Center, 3650 Verdugo Rd - Auditorium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Goodwill Community Enrichment Center, 3150 N San Fernando Rd - Community Center - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Harrison Elementary School, 3529 City Terrace Dr - Auditorium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Hollywood Hotel, 1160 N Vermont Ave - Ballroom - Hours: 10/24 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Kingsley Elementary School, 5200 W Virginia Ave - Multi-Purpose Room - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Lincoln Heights Senior Citizen Center, 2323 Workman St - Recreation Room - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Lockwood Avenue Elementary School, 4345 Lockwood Ave - Multi-Purpose Room - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Loreto Street Elementary School, 3408 Arroyo Seco Ave - Auditorium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Los Angeles City College, 855 N Vermont Ave - Student Union Cafeteria - Hours: 10/24 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Malabar Street Elementary School, 3200 Malabar St - Auditorium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Northeast Mental Health Center, 3303 N Broadway - 4th Floor - Conference Room 318 - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Occidental College, 1600 Campus Rd - Lower Herrick - Hours: 10/24 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Ramon Garcia Recreation Center, 1016 S Fresno St - Gymnasium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Ramona Hall Community Center, 4580 N Figueroa St - Banquet Hall - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Salesian High School, 960 S Soto St - Multi-Purpose Room - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Sierra Park Elementary School, 3170 Budau Ave - Auditorium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Sonia Sotomayor Arts & Sciences Magnet, 2050 N San Fernando Rd - Multi-Purpose Room - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- St Casimir Church, 3855 Evans St - Parish Hall - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- St Ignatius Church, 6025 Monte Vista St - Fellowship Hall - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- The Brewery Artist Lofts, 600 Moulton Ave #101B - Multi-Purpose Room - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- USC Health Science Campus, 2001 N Soto St - Soto Street Building (SSB) - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Wabash Recreation Center, 2765 Wabash Ave - Gymnasium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Wilson Senior High, 4500 Multnomah St - Multi-Purpose Room - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Los Feliz Charter School for the Arts, 2709 Media Center Dr - Auditorium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Ballot Drop Boxes
East L.A.
- Centro Maravilla Service Center, 4716 East Cesar Chavez Avenue - 24 Hours
- East Los Angeles Library, 4837 East 3rd Street - 24 Hours
- East Los Angeles Services Center, 133 North Sunol Drive - 24 Hours
- Saybrook Park, 6250 East Northside Drive - 24 Hours
Los Angeles
- Arroyo Seco Regional Library, 6145 North Figueroa Street - 24 Hours
- Cahuenga Branch Library, 4591 Santa Monica Boulevard - 24 Hours
- City Terrace Library, 4025 East City Terrace Drive - 24 Hours
- Cypress Park Branch Library, 1150 Cypress Avenue - 24 Hours
- Eagle Rock Branch Library, 5027 Caspar Avenue - 24 Hours
- Echo Park Branch Library, 1410 West Temple Street - 24 Hours
- Edendale Branch Library, 2011 Sunset Boulevard - 24 Hours
- El Sereno Branch Library, 5226 Huntington Drive South - 24 Hours
- Estrada Courts, 3232 Estrada Street - 24 Hours
- Garvanza Park 6240 Meridian Street - Sunrise to Sunset
- Glassell Park Recreation and Youth Center, 3650 Verdugo Road - Sunrise to Sunset
- Hermon Park, 5566 Via Marisol - Sunrise to Sunset
- Juntos Park, 3135 Drew Street - Sunrise to Sunset
- Lake Street Community Center, 227 North Lake Street - Sunrise to Sunset
- Lincoln Heights Branch Library, 2530 Workman Street - 24 Hours
- Los Angeles City College, 855 North Vermont Avenue - 24 Hours
- Los Feliz Branch Library, 1874 Hillhurst Avenue - 24 Hours
- Malabar Branch Library, 2801 Wabash Avenue - 24 Hours
- Mariachi Plaza & 1st Gold Line Station, 1831 East 1st Street - Regular Hours of Operation
- Metro Red Line Hollywood/Western Station, 5450 Hollywood Boulevard - Regular Hours of Operation
- Ramona Gardens, 2832 Lancaster Avenue - 24 Hours
- Robert Louis Stevenson Branch Library, 803 Spence Street - 24 Hours
- Silverlake Branch Library, 2411 Glendale Boulevard - 24 Hours
- Vermont & Santa Monica Metro Red Line Station, 1015 North Vermont Avenue - Regular Hours of Operation
- William Mead Homes, 1300 N. Cardinal Street - 24 Hours
