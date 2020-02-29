Voters from East L.A. to East Hollywood have little time left before having to cast their ballots for the March 3 primary.

The race in Council District 4 (Los Feliz and a portion of Silver Lake) will decide if incumbent David Ryu remains in office.

In Council District 14 (Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Highland Park and Glassell Park), the electorate will select a successor to Jose Huizar, who is termed out of office.

Meanwhile, school board member Jackie Goldberg is seeking reelection as representative of L.A. Unified District 5, which stretches from Los Feliz to East L.A.

Which of the candidates get do you favor in each race? Take our poll below.

