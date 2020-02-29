Voters from East L.A. to East Hollywood have little time left before having to cast their ballots for the March 3 primary.

The race in Council District 4 (Los Feliz and a portion of Silver Lake) will decide if incumbent David Ryu remains in office.

In Council District 14 (Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Highland Park and Glassell Park), the electorate will select a successor to Jose Huizar, who is termed out of office.

Meanwhile, school board member Jackie Goldberg is seeking reelection as representative of L.A. Unified District 5, which stretches from Los Feliz to East L.A.

Which of the candidates get do you favor in each race? Take our poll below.

Who's got your vote in the District 4 Council race?

You voted:

Who's got your vote in the Council District 14 race?

You voted:

Who's got your vote in the District 5 school board race?

You voted:

Bonus Poll: How are you casting your ballot?

You voted:

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments