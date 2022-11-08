Silver Lake Sunset Junction rain shots

Los Angeles-area residents planning to cast their ballots today will have to withstand expected rainy conditions that could affect voter turnout, according to local political experts.

The Southland is expected to see steady rainfall throughout today, with at least an inch of rain expected in some areas. Though everyone has the option to submit ballots by mail, that still requires heading out the door to drop ballots in mailboxes or vote centers.

