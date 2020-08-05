Los Angeles, including the Eastside, trails the national average for taking to the 2020 Census. And time is running out - faster than expected.

The Census Bureau plans to stop counting the country’s population a month early, the Los Angeles Times reported. The count is to end on Sept. 30, in order to give the bureau enough time to process and verify the numbers by the deadline on Dec. 31.

As of now, only 63 percent of the households in America have responded to the 2020 Census. As low as that is, the city of Los Angeles is only 52.9 percent - with the gap to be made up somehow in the next two months.

On the Eastside, the highest response rates by census tract easily topped the citywide average and exceeded the national average (keep in mind most neighborhoods are composed of several census tracts):

Glassell Park Census Tract 1861: 69.3%

Atwater Village Census Tract 1883: 65.8%

Elysian Valley Census Tract 1972: 63.6%

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

But the lowest self-reporting scores on the Eastside are very low indeed:

Montecito Heights Census Tract 1993: 40.6%

Mt. Washington Census Tract 1852.02: 40%

Boyle Heights Census Tract 2033: 37.7%

You can check out your neighborhood's response rate by clicking here.

Communities with a higher response rate are in a better position to get money, power and attention from the government over the next 10 years, according to the Census web site.

"The 2020 Census will determine congressional representation, inform hundreds of billions in federal funding every year, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade,” the Census web site states.

Click here to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census.