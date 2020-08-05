census response rate map

A map of response rates in Los Angeles along the 110 Freeway north of the 10. The bluer the section, the higher the response rate. You can check out your neighborhood's response rate by clicking here.

Los Angeles, including the Eastside, trails the national average for taking to the 2020 Census. And time is running out - faster than expected.

The Census Bureau plans to stop counting the country’s population a month early, the Los Angeles Times reported. The count is to end on Sept. 30, in order to give the bureau enough time to process and verify the numbers by the deadline on Dec. 31.

As of now, only 63 percent of the households in America have responded to the 2020 Census. As low as that is, the city of Los Angeles is only 52.9 percent - with the gap to be made up somehow in the next two months.

On the Eastside, the highest response rates by census tract easily topped the citywide average and exceeded the national average (keep in mind most neighborhoods are composed of several census tracts):

  • Glassell Park Census Tract 1861: 69.3% 
  • Atwater Village Census Tract 1883: 65.8% 
  • Elysian Valley Census Tract 1972: 63.6% 

But the lowest self-reporting scores on the Eastside are very low indeed:

  • Montecito Heights Census Tract 1993: 40.6% 
  • Mt. Washington Census Tract 1852.02: 40% 
  • Boyle Heights Census Tract 2033: 37.7%

Communities with a higher response rate are in a better position to get money, power and attention from the government over the next 10 years, according to the Census web site.

"The 2020 Census will determine congressional representation, inform hundreds of billions in federal funding every year, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade,” the Census web site states.

Click here to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census.

